GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Kremlin says France's test nuclear launch is part of 'dead end' anti-Russia strategy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Kremlin says France's test nuclear launch is part of 'dead end' anti-Russia strategy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Nuclear Security

Kremlin: France’s Nuclear Missile Test Shows Europe’s ‘Dead End’ Anti-Russia Policy

France’s Missile Test and Rising Tensions in Europe

Overview of the Missile Test

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that France's test launch of a nuclear-capable missile showed that Europe was building its defence identity around confrontation with Russia, describing the strategy as a "dead end".

French President Macron’s Statement

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the test of the submarine-launched ballistic missile off the coast of Brittany as a message "sent loud and clear for wherever it must be received", without mentioning Russia directly.

Context: Security and Nuclear Deterrence in Europe

The launch came amid heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine, European security, and nuclear deterrence. Russia has recently renewed warnings that it could use nuclear weapons to defend itself and the exclave of Kaliningrad.

Kremlin’s Reaction to the Test Launch

Asked about the test launch, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had received France's message and said it was an example of what he called Europe's obsession with militarisation.

Peskov’s Critique of European Policy

"They are building their identity in the field of defence and security on the basis of confrontation with the Russian Federation. This is a dead end path. As history shows, it leads to nothing good," he said.

Call for Dialogue

He said Russia remained on alert, but open to dialogue. "We believe that any problems should be resolved not through demonstrative missile launches, but through dialogue," he said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov;Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was France's recent nuclear missile test?
France conducted a test launch of a nuclear-capable submarine-launched ballistic missile off the coast of Brittany.
How did Russia react to France's missile test?
The Kremlin described the missile test as part of a confrontational and 'dead end' European strategy against Russia.
What message did President Macron intend with the missile test?
President Macron said the missile test was a strong message to those concerned, though he did not mention Russia directly.
What is Russia's stance on resolving tensions?
Russia prefers dialogue over demonstrative missile launches to resolve international issues.
Why are nuclear tensions in Europe increasing?
Nuclear tensions are heightened due to the war in Ukraine, European security concerns, and recent statements from Russia about its nuclear policy.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Georgia arrests man over attempted $700,000 uranium sale

Georgia arrests man over attempted $700,000 uranium sale

Image for Rosatom takes full control of Delo to create Russia's biggest logistics group

Rosatom takes full control of Delo to create Russia's biggest logistics group

Image for Nobel chemistry prize goes to pair who solved mystery of 'mirror image' molecules

Nobel chemistry prize goes to pair who solved mystery of 'mirror image' molecules

Image for Houthis attack Aden airport as fighting intensifies in Yemen

Houthis attack Aden airport as fighting intensifies in Yemen

Image for Russia launches heavy strikes at Ukraine, killing at least 20

Russia launches heavy strikes at Ukraine, killing at least 20

Image for London court quashes five more UK rate-rigging convictions

London court quashes five more UK rate-rigging convictions

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Core Stack, Green Arrow plan €1 billion Italian data centre project
Core Stack, Green Arrow plan €1 billion Italian data centre project
Image for EU seeks to cut trade deficit with China in talks with Beijing
EU seeks to cut trade deficit with China in talks with Beijing
Image for UK Conservative leader pledges to abolish inheritance tax on family homes
UK Conservative leader pledges to abolish inheritance tax on family homes
Image for Jaguar unveils electric car in gamble on US tech millionaires
Jaguar unveils electric car in gamble on US tech millionaires
Image for Dollar climbs ahead of Fed minutes; euro slides towards 17-month lows
Dollar climbs ahead of Fed minutes; euro slides towards 17-month lows
Image for Italy says EU has to weigh inflation when assessing budget deviations
Italy says EU has to weigh inflation when assessing budget deviations
Image for European bank shares fall as bond yields surge, spreads widen
European bank shares fall as bond yields surge, spreads widen
Image for Existential threats join bubble fears as AI mood sobers at Singapore forums
Existential threats join bubble fears as AI mood sobers at Singapore forums
Image for Oil rises as investors weigh supply threats
Oil rises as investors weigh supply threats
Image for Denmark's CenSec, Airbus sign deal on cooperation
Denmark's CenSec, Airbus sign deal on cooperation
Image for Hedge funds deliver mixed September results on AI swings
Hedge funds deliver mixed September results on AI swings
Image for European shares, euro slide as energy shock, fiscal worries bite
European shares, euro slide as energy shock, fiscal worries bite
View All Finance Posts