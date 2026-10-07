GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
PepsiCo running out of time to meet Elliott-inspired targets as GLP-1 threat intensifies - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

PepsiCo running out of time to meet Elliott-inspired targets as GLP-1 threat intensifies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

PepsiCo Struggles to Meet Investor Targets Amid GLP-1 Drug Impact

PepsiCo Faces Investor Pressure and Market Challenges

(Refiles to fix dateline)

By Alexander Marrow and Anuja Bharat Mistry

Investor Expectations and Financial Performance

Oct 7 (Reuters) - PepsiCo is running out of time to deliver on the growth and margin targets it set out after activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a roughly $4 billion stake a year ago, as the threat of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs to salty snacks and sugary drinks intensifies.

Focus when PepsiCo releases quarterly earnings on Thursday will be on the group's major North America business, where volumes have contracted as CEO Ramon Laguarta battles higher input costs stemming from the Iran war and sticky inflation curbing consumer demand.

Despite efforts to make record productivity savings and an up to 15% price cut for products including Lay's and Doritos in February, PepsiCo's core operating margin was 15 basis points lower in the first half than a year earlier at 16.3% of revenue.

That is moving in the opposite direction to a December target for a 100-basis-point uptick over three years announced after discussions with Elliott.

Investor Commentary

"They have not identified a focused path to recovery in the face of the 'changes' that they've made. They were simply too late, and now they have the threat of GLP-1s," said Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist at PepsiCo investor Hightower Advisors.

Elliott and PepsiCo did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

Food Industry Response to GLP-1 Drugs

Healthier Product Launches

FOOD PRODUCERS PUSHED TO LAUNCH HEALTHIER PRODUCTS

Weight-loss drugs have forced food producers from Kraft Heinz to Conagra Brands to offer healthier, reformulated products. PepsiCo has also embraced the trend, with launches including Doritos Protein, SunChips Fiber and Good Warrior beef sticks.

Impact on Valuations

But the threat posed by GLP-1-induced healthier eating habits is still reflected in narrowing valuations for food companies.

PepsiCo, with its sprawling portfolio of processed snacks and sodas, has seen its enterprise value, which includes debt, slide to 10 times its EBITDA compared with 18 times in mid 2022, while its more focused rival Coca-Cola has sped ahead.

Market Share and Investor Concerns

The question for PepsiCo is whether volumes are finally coming back, said David Wagner, head of equity and portfolio manager at PepsiCo investor Aptus Capital Advisors.

PepsiCo's shares have lost nearly 12% of their value so far this year, and are down about 16% since Elliott's investment.

"Investors want two things: beverage pricing power that keeps pace with Coke, and signs that unit volumes and margins in North American snacks have stopped sliding," Wagner said.

Third-Quarter Outlook and Analyst Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Forecast

THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE EXPECTED TO RISE 4%

The biggest issue, said TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow, is that the enormous effort PepsiCo has put into its US Frito-Lay business, including price adjustments, new products, distribution expansion and more marketing, has fallen far short of their expectations.

"Sales remain flattish, and they're losing market share," Moskow said.

Analysts expect PepsiCo to post a 4.3% rise in third-quarter revenue to $24.96 billion on Thursday, while adjusted earnings per share are expected to rise 0.21% to around $2.29, according to the data compiled by LSEG.

Future Strategies and Analyst Insights

The North America improvement is likely to be gradual, said UBS analyst Peter Grom, and the pricing pivot — a move last month to raise some US chip prices with inflation — probably does make some sense.

"If you are not going to get the volume uplift from lowering price, then I think it makes sense to kind of have more of a normal cadence of pricing."

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow in London and Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • GLP‑1 drugs are significantly reducing consumer purchases of snacks and soft drinks—chips down ~11.5%, soft drinks ~6.8%—putting pressure on PepsiCo’s core volumes and valuation (mckinsey.com).
  • PepsiCo’s current EV/EBITDA is around 11–12×, notably lower than its pre‑2026 levels of ~13–17× and well below its historical median (~16.5×), reflecting valuation compression tied to execution concerns and secular headwinds (stockanalysis.com).
  • PepsiCo has launched healthier innovations like higher‑protein and fiber snacks (Doritos Protein, SunChips Fiber) to adapt, but investor skepticism remains as North American volumes and margins continue to fall short of Elliott‑inspired targets (think.ing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is PepsiCo struggling to meet its investor targets?
PepsiCo faces slowing snack and beverage volumes, higher input costs, and the impact of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs reducing demand for processed foods.
What is the GLP-1 threat to PepsiCo?
GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are encouraging healthier eating habits, causing reduced demand for salty snacks and sugary drinks, impacting PepsiCo’s sales and margins.
How have PepsiCo's margins performed recently?
Despite productivity efforts and price adjustments, PepsiCo’s core operating margin fell by 15 basis points in the first half of the year.
What are analysts expecting from PepsiCo's Q3 earnings?
Analysts project a 4.3% rise in third-quarter revenue to $24.96 billion, with adjusted EPS expected to increase to around $2.29.
How is PepsiCo responding to industry changes caused by weight-loss drugs?
PepsiCo is launching healthier, reformulated products like Doritos Protein and SunChips Fiber to address shifting consumer preferences.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for IEA to meet Wednesday over proposed release of oil, diesel stocks, two EU diplomats say

IEA to meet Wednesday over proposed release of oil, diesel stocks, two EU diplomats say

Image for Oil rises as investors mull supply threats 

Oil rises as investors mull supply threats 

Image for Houthis attack Aden airport as fighting intensifies in Yemen

Houthis attack Aden airport as fighting intensifies in Yemen

Image for Nobel chemistry prize goes to pair who solved mystery of 'mirror image' molecules

Nobel chemistry prize goes to pair who solved mystery of 'mirror image' molecules

Image for Exclusive-Apollo submits non-binding bid for German energy firm Uniper, sources say

Exclusive-Apollo submits non-binding bid for German energy firm Uniper, sources say

Image for South Korea denies Ukrainian report that it eased Russia's fuel crisis

South Korea denies Ukrainian report that it eased Russia's fuel crisis

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Pennon seeks £550 million fresh capital as new CEO overhauls utility; shares drop
UK's Pennon seeks £550 million fresh capital as new CEO overhauls utility; shares drop
Image for Russia says it properly informed WHO of plague institute worker's death, blasts media coverage
Russia says it properly informed WHO of plague institute worker's death, blasts media coverage
Image for AI companies run virtual drug trials, aim to improve success of human studies
AI companies run virtual drug trials, aim to improve success of human studies
Image for Factbox-Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy sites — what has been hit?
Factbox-Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy sites — what has been hit?
Image for Banks lead FTSE 100 lower as gilt yields, oil prices climb
Banks lead FTSE 100 lower as gilt yields, oil prices climb
Image for Microsoft, Nvidia CEOs to unveil new AI laptop at San Francisco event 
Microsoft, Nvidia CEOs to unveil new AI laptop at San Francisco event 
Image for Sterling scales 16-month highs against euro as French fiscal concerns mount
Sterling scales 16-month highs against euro as French fiscal concerns mount
Image for Nestle shoots to score younger generation with NBA deal
Nestle shoots to score younger generation with NBA deal
Image for UK's Royal Mail plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs by end-2027
UK's Royal Mail plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs by end-2027
Image for French wine output expected to be lowest this century despite forecast upgrade
French wine output expected to be lowest this century despite forecast upgrade
Image for Northland, Orlen complete turbine installation at Poland's first offshore wind project
Northland, Orlen complete turbine installation at Poland's first offshore wind project
Image for Musk welcomes German backing for Tesla driver assistance tech as group chases EU approval
Musk welcomes German backing for Tesla driver assistance tech as group chases EU approval
View All Finance Posts