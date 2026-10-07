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Azerbaijan denies report of link to German spy scandal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Azerbaijan denies report of link to German spy scandal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Azerbaijan Rejects Claims of Link to Latest German Spy Scandal Involving BND Chief

Denial of Azerbaijani Involvement in German Espionage Case

Background of the Allegations

BAKU, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan on Wednesday denied a report that former German intelligence chief August Hanning, accused of buying secret documents and using them in an analysis for a foreign spy service, had been in contact with an agent from Azerbaijan.

Official Statement from Azerbaijan

The country's Media and Broadcasting Council said in a statement that allegations of an Azerbaijani connection to the case, first reported by Der Spiegel, were unfounded.

Impact on Azerbaijan-Germany Relations

"The malicious intent of the forces behind this disinformation operation is to damage Azerbaijan-Germany relations," the council said.

Details of the German Spy Scandal

Hanning, the former head of the BND foreign intelligence service, was detained on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted treason and espionage in one of Germany's biggest security scandals since the Cold War.

Prosecutors' Findings

Prosecutors said he paid to receive classified documents from a BND office manager and used them to prepare an analysis for an officer of an unnamed foreign intelligence service.

Responses from German Authorities

Germany's federal prosecutor's office declined to comment on the Spiegel report. Hanning did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Azerbaijan officially rejects allegations linking August Hanning to an Azerbaijani agent, labeling them unfounded disinformation (dailybaku.az)
  • The Media and Broadcasting Council criticized international media for spreading unverified claims without citing official sources (dailybaku.az)
  • The report stems from a Der Spiegel article suggesting contact, which Azerbaijan says is part of a smear campaign (afp.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Azerbaijan have any connection to the German spy scandal?
Azerbaijan has denied any connection to the German spy scandal involving former intelligence chief August Hanning.
Who is August Hanning and what is he accused of?
August Hanning is the former head of Germany's BND intelligence service, accused of buying secret documents and analysis for a foreign spy service.
What did Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council say?
The Council stated that the accusations were unfounded and aimed at damaging Azerbaijan-Germany relations.
What is the significance of this scandal for Germany?
The case is considered one of Germany's biggest security scandals since the Cold War.
Has Germany's federal prosecutor commented on the Azerbaijan link?
Germany's federal prosecutor's office declined to comment on the reported Azerbaijan connection.

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