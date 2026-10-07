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Existential threats join bubble fears as AI mood sobers at Singapore forums - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Existential threats join bubble fears as AI mood sobers at Singapore forums

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Existential AI Threats and Bubble Fears Shape Singapore Finance Forums

AI Risks and Market Sentiment at Singapore Finance Conferences

By Ankur Banerjee

AI Risks Take Center Stage

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Existential and financial risks posed by the artificial intelligence boom were top of mind for investors and policymakers at two conferences in Singapore on Wednesday, highlighting a cautious shift in mood around the AI trade.

Concerns that once centred on frothy valuations have broadened into a wide swathe of fears, including autonomous systems slipping out of human control, AI-designed bioweapons and the possibility that massive spending on the technology may never pay off.

Loss of Control and Bioweapon Fears

"Anyone who tells you I've got absolute control over my autonomous agent... obviously doesn't know what he's talking about. So loss of control is a real threat," Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said at the Milken Institute Asia Summit.

Last month, the heads of leading US AI labs came together in a rare show of unity to call for slowing the technology's development, warning it could soon improve on its own and slip beyond human control.

Claude maker Anthropic plans to caution potential investors in its ​IPO that advanced AI could pose "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity," Reuters reported last week.

State and Non-State Threats

Balakrishnan said on Wednesday the risk of state and non-state actors using the technology to build new weapons, "whether it's in chemistry or biology or in weapons of mass destruction, is very real." 

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder and chairperson of Indian biopharmaceutical firm Biocon, said that while AI was a force for good, bad actors could use it to design new viruses or pathogens.

"The real existential threat is bioterrorism," she said at the Forbes Global CEO Conference, calling for guardrails and governance. "I don't think self-governance is going to work."

Bubble Worries and Market Impact

BUBBLE WORRIES LINGER

Investors' faith in the AI trade has propped up the stock market even as higher energy prices and episodic routs in the bond market have pushed borrowing costs in major economies to multi-decade highs. 

But worries over how long the AI rally can last and what it means for global markets have persist.

Market Risks and Investor Sentiment

"If the AI narrative is unwound because of safety issues, regulation or because as we go through 2027, end users don't see sufficient ROI (return on investment), there could be issues," said Rohit Sipahimalani, chief investment officer at Singapore state investor Temasek.

"The biggest risk to the market is the AI narrative. Right now, it seems very strong," Sipahimalani said at the Milken Institute event.

Bubble Dynamics and Rate Pressures

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio was less sanguine, saying AI was in a "classic bubble" and there was a difference between "how terrific a technology is and how terrific an investment is."

He told the Forbes event that rising rates and changing circumstances had not "yet had a negative effect on other things," but that there was pressure for interest rates to rise further.

Once higher rates began to bite, the bubble would start to burst, Dalio said. "I think we're close to that."

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee, Tom Westbrook and Xinghui Kok in Singapore, editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Investor concern has expanded beyond frothy valuations to include existential risks like autonomous AI systems slipping out of control, AI-enabled bioweapons, and uncertain financial returns.
  • Singapore Foreign Minister and industry leaders underscored the reality of AI misuse risks—such as bioterrorism—and called for stronger governance and safeguards.
  • Temasek’s CIO warned of a potential 'unwinding' of the AI trade around 2027, while Ray Dalio labeled AI a 'classic bubble,' suggesting rising interest rates may precipitate a market correction.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the main concerns discussed at Singapore's AI finance forums?
The forums highlighted existential risks from AI, including loss of human control, bioweapons, and concerns about the sustainability of high AI-related market valuations.
Who voiced concerns about AI slipping out of human control?
Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and US AI leaders mentioned the possibility of autonomous AI systems slipping beyond human control.
What financial risks related to AI were discussed?
Experts warned of a potential bubble in AI investments, with market risks if AI's promised returns are not realized or if safety issues lead to regulatory crackdowns.
How are bioterrorism and AI linked in the discussions?
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw highlighted the risk of AI being used to design new viruses or pathogens, stressing the need for strict governance to prevent bioterrorism.
What did Ray Dalio say about the current AI market?
Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio described the AI market as being in a classic bubble, warning that higher interest rates could soon burst the rally.

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