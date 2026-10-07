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Factbox-Options for UK finance minister Healey in October 28 budget - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-Options for UK finance minister Healey in October 28 budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Banking UK Budget 2024 Economy public policy

Reviewing Options for UK Finance Minister Healey in the October 28 Budget

Key Measures Under Consideration in the Upcoming Budget

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey is expected to raise taxes in his first budget to restore some of his fiscal room for manoeuvre which has been eroded by the global surge in borrowing costs caused by the Iran war.

Healey and Prime Minister Andy Burnham have also promised that they will help to reduce the cost of living for voters.

But the strain on the public finances and big increases in tax announced by Healey's predecessor Rachel Reeves are expected to limit the scope of the budget on October 28.

Following is a summary of some of the measures that Healey is reportedly considering.

Mansion Tax Hike

Extending the Mansion Tax Threshold

Healey is considering extending a mansion tax to properties worth more than £1.5 million ($1.98 million) from a current threshold of £2 million, the Times reported on September 18, citing two government sources. The proposed change would more than double the number of homes subject to the levy to about 271,000 based on current property values, the report said.

Bank Tax

Potential Increase in Windfall Tax

Senior executives from some of Britain's biggest banks met Healey on Tuesday and media reported afterwards that they left with no clear sense of whether he planned to increase a windfall tax on the sector.

Energy Support for Households

Proposed Energy Subsidy

Healey is considering an energy subsidy costing more than £1 billion to help mostly lower-income households, The Guardian reported on October 6, a smaller support programme than others offered by previous governments in recent years.

Fuel Duty

Possible Extension of Emergency Cut

An emergency cut in fuel duty introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is set to expire in January. However, no government has raised fuel duty since 2011 and Healey hinted last month that he might stop the increase, saying he was conscious of the pressure it would put on people.

Devolving Tax Revenues

Empowering Local Authorities

Burnham has promised to give more powers to local authorities to spur economic growth in regions that have long underperformed London and the southeast of England. Bloomberg reported on October 2 that mayors could be given a 20% share in revenue growth from local business taxes.

Currency Note

($1 = 0.7567 pounds)

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey may lower the High‑Value Council Tax Surcharge (‘mansion tax’) threshold from £2m to £1.5m, potentially expanding the base of affected properties (moneyweek.com).
  • Options include aligning capital gains tax with income tax rates or introducing a modest wealth tax—though the latter faces challenges around collection and avoidance (marketscreener.com).
  • A targeted energy subsidy exceeding £1bn for lower‑income households is under consideration, alongside preserving the freeze on fuel duty to ease consumer costs (theweek.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What major tax changes is UK finance minister John Healey considering for the October 28 budget?
Healey is considering measures such as extending the mansion tax and possibly increasing windfall taxes on banks.
Will there be new energy support for UK households in the 2024 budget?
Healey is considering an energy subsidy over £1 billion aimed mainly at lower-income households.
What changes might occur to UK fuel duty in 2024?
Healey has indicated he may stop an automatic fuel duty increase, maintaining the freeze that has existed since 2011.
How could the UK budget impact local tax revenues?
The government is considering devolving more tax revenue powers to regional authorities, potentially giving mayors a 20% share in local business tax growth.
Why is the October 2024 UK budget expected to raise taxes?
Rising borrowing costs and previous large tax increases are pressuring public finances, prompting likely tax hikes to restore fiscal stability.

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