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Houthis attack Aden airport as fighting intensifies in Yemen - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Houthis attack Aden airport as fighting intensifies in Yemen

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Markets Middle East Geopolitics Shipping

Houthis Attack Aden Airport Amid Intensifying Yemen Conflict and Shipping Risks

Escalation of Yemen Conflict and Impact on Regional Security

By Enas Alashray, Mohammed Ghobari and Timour Azhari

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis attacked Aden's international airport with ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones on Wednesday, the country's Transport Ministry said, as fighting between the Iran-aligned group and Saudi-backed government forces intensified.

Strategic Importance of Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Fighting has been focussed in recent days on areas around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a shipping route that has become more crucial for energy exports since the conflict between the US and Iran restricted trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

Counter-Offensive by Yemeni Government Forces

This week, Yemeni government forces with Saudi-led coalition air support launched a counter-offensive to recapture strategic territory near the strait and around the town of Mocha that the Houthis had captured in September, but it

is unclear if their advance will hold.

Humanitarian Crisis and Conflict Background

The fighting, a spillover from the wider US-Iran conflict, has revived a complex 12-year war in Yemen that led to one of the worst humanitarian crises globally and fragmented the Arab world's most impoverished country.

Houthi Attacks on Infrastructure

The Houthis have repeatedly ​targeted infrastructure including airports, oil refineries and pipelines in Saudi Arabia, a US ally.

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile north of the Saudi capital Riyadh. It said it was tracking the launch platform over Houthi-controlled Sanaa and would destroy it, but gave no details of casualties or damage.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement that the group had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with several drones. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of an attack on the airport.

Battles Over the Strait

Western Front and Dhubab District

Fighting on the western front remains concentrated in the Dhubab district overlooking Bab el-Mandeb, with pro-government forces attempting an advance in the strategic hills to the east of that coastal plain, Yemeni military and government sources said. Fierce clashes have taken place, with the Houthis claiming they have repelled attacks.

Mocha and Taiz Supply Route

On Monday the Yemeni government said it had reached Mocha, which sits at a junction with a supply route to the critical battleground of Taiz, but the claim had been premature, according to Yemeni military officials on the ground and analysts.

Hussam Radman, a researcher at the Sanaa Center, a Yemen-focused think tank, said pro-government forces including the Giants Brigade, a conservative Sunni Salafi group that has led the counter-offensive, are trying to take control of Dhubab and to advance in the mountains to its east.

Control of those highlands would allow for government forces to more easily advance up the rest of the coast, he said.

Airport Struck

Details of Aden Airport Attack

Along Yemen's coast to the east, one missile landed near the runway at Aden International Airport minutes before a flight from Cairo was due to land, the Transport Ministry said. Authorities cancelled the landing and diverted the aircraft to Jeddah, while two planes on the runway were moved away from the area over fears of further strikes, it added. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

Aden International Airport is the main international gateway for parts of Yemen outside Houthi control.

Background on Houthi Control and Coalition Intervention

The Houthis, who control much of Yemen's north, seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia, fearful of rival Iran's influence in Yemen and chaos on its borders, to intervene. A UN-brokered truce in 2022 largely halted heavy fighting, but it did not lead to a lasting settlement.

Allegations of Iranian Support

The Saudi-led coalition accuses Iran of arming, training and funding the Houthis. The group, mountain fighters who have emerged as a force of tens of thousands with missiles and drones that threatens the region, denies being part of Iran's Middle East proxy network, and says it develops its own weapons. Tehran also rejects the allegations.

Further Missile Attacks and Regional Response

Earlier on Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile launched towards the southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state television reported.

In a separate statement, Saree said the Houthis had attacked Abha International Airport and an airbase in Khamis Mushait with ballistic missiles and drones. Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm an attack on Abha airport.

(Writing by Enas Alashray and Michael Georgy; Editing by Kate Mayberry and Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack targeted Aden airport’s runway and terminal, forcing diversion of an inbound flight and relocation of grounded aircraft (aljazeera.com).
  • Yemeni government forces, backed by Saudi coalition air support, have advanced to recapture strategic positions including the port city of Mocha and areas around the Bab el‑Mandeb shipping route (reutersconnect.com).
  • Global trade and energy flows face increasing risk as control of Bab el‑Mandeb–a key maritime chokepoint—remains contested amid escalating Houthi–Saudi conflict (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Aden International Airport in Yemen?
On Wednesday, Houthis attacked Aden International Airport with ballistic missiles and drones, causing a flight from Cairo to be diverted and airport operations to be disrupted.
Why is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait important in the Yemen conflict?
The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a critical shipping route especially for energy exports, making it strategically significant as recent fighting threatens regional and global trade flows.
What impact does the Yemen conflict have on finance and trade?
The conflict has disrupted shipping routes, threatened energy exports, and increased risks for infrastructure like oil refineries and airports, affecting regional and global trade and finance markets.
Who are the main parties involved in the fighting in Yemen?
Fighting is primarily between the Iran-aligned Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces, with the Saudi-led coalition providing air support.

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