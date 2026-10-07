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Asia shares weaker, oil up; investors weigh Saudi-Houthi escalation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asia shares weaker, oil up; investors weigh Saudi-Houthi escalation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Asia Shares Weaken as Oil Gains on Saudi-Houthi Escalation and Storm Risks

Market Reactions to Oil Price Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

By Scott Murdoch

Asian and US Stock Market Performance

SYDNEY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Asian markets were slightly weaker on Wednesday even though US stocks touched new highs, as oil prices rose with a storm heading for the Gulf of Mexico and tensions escalating between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan was down 0.3% after US stocks ended higher. The index is up 1.5% so far this month.

The S&P 500 hit a fresh record on Tuesday, up about 0.6% on the day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%, also an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%.

Oil Price Movements and Supply Factors

In Asian trading, US crude ticked up 1.05% to $90.38 a barrel; prices were little changed in the international session. Brent crude rose 1.06% to $101.65 per barrel.

The price rise came as commodity investors weighed supply constraints from a storm heading for North American oil-producing regions and Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia against increased supplies of Middle East crude.

Middle East Oil Exports

Around ​12 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and 2 million bpd of refined products have left the Middle East on tankers in the last 7 to 10 days, commodities trading giant Vitol's CEO Russell Hardy said on Tuesday.

Bond Markets and Currency Movements

The positive sentiment among traders of US equities followed a stabilisation in global bond yields overnight.

European Bond Yields

Heavily sold French debt pulled back on Tuesday as far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen pledged spending cuts and a reduction in the country's budget deficit. Ten-year French yields fell more than 11 basis points and the spread between French OATs and German bunds, which hit almost 160 bps last week, according to LSEG data, narrowed to 132 bps.

"The magnitude of the move is striking given the 2027 election remains several months away and France's deteriorating fiscal dynamics are hardly new," said Laura Cooper, Nuveen's head of macro credit and global investment strategist.

"What has changed is sharply higher yields, leaving investors less willing to look through those vulnerabilities." That decline helped the euro make a small recovery and stabilise just above $1.1250.

"A sense of calm returned to European bond markets with French, Italian and Greek bonds outperforming amid a broad rally," ANZ economists wrote in a note.

US Treasury Yields

Ten-year US Treasuries rose back to 5.3% in Asian morning trade.

Longer-term US yields were edging higher on Wednesday ahead of a 10-year auction later in the session and a 30-year auction on Thursday. The auctions will show the depth of investor demand for US debt, analysts said. US longer-dated yields hit a 24-year high on Monday amid a persistent selloff since late August due to inflation and debt concerns.

Regional Market Updates

Asia-Pacific Markets

Australian shares were flat on Wednesday, while Japan's Nikkei stock index was off 0.86%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.63% in early trading, dragged lower by a 4% decline in the index's biotech index. Mainland China's financial markets remained closed for a holiday.

Currency and Commodity Updates

Major Currencies

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.03% to 101.94 following a 0.27% slide in the prior session.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.19% to 158.43 per dollar. Sterling dipped 0.08% to $1.3262.

Factors Affecting Currency Movements

A stabilisation in oil prices in the US trading session, the euro's slight recovery and US Treasury bond yield shifts put pressure on the dollar, CBA analysts said.

Federal Reserve and Gold Prices

Fed Policy Outlook

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will publish the minutes of its September 15 and 16 policy meeting, which will be scrutinised for potential rate moves over the next few months.

Traders scaled back expectations of a Fed rate increase this month to 19% from about 50% a week earlier.

Gold Prices

Spot gold was recently higher at $4165.53 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • MSCI’s Asia‑Pacific index (ex‑Japan) slid about 0.3% despite US equity highs and is up ~1.5% month‑to‑date, reflecting heightened risk‑aversion. (bairdmaritime.com)
  • Oil prices rose: US crude gained ~1%, Brent rallied ~1%, as a storm in the Gulf of Mexico and escalating Saudi–Houthi hostilities weighed on supply concerns. (bairdmaritime.com)
  • Vitol’s CEO said roughly 12 million bpd of crude and 2 million bpd of refined products have departed the Middle East over the past 7‑10 days—flows preventing a spike to $200/barrel amid depleted Western inventories. (economia.uol.com.br)
  • Investors drew comfort from easing European bond stress (French and Italian yields narrowing spreads), aiding a modest euro recovery above $1.1250, while awaiting US Fed minutes and Treasury auctions. (bairdmaritime.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Asian shares weaker despite US stock highs?
Asian shares dipped due to rising oil prices and escalating Saudi-Houthi tensions, despite gains in US markets.
What is driving the increase in oil prices?
Oil prices rose due to a storm approaching the Gulf of Mexico and supply concerns from Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.
How did global bond yields react to recent events?
Global bond yields stabilized, with French debt recovering after political pledges, and US Treasury yields remaining elevated.
How did currency markets move alongside bond and oil shifts?
The euro recovered slightly, the yen weakened, and the dollar index edged higher amid shifting oil prices and changing bond yields.
What is the market expecting from the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting minutes?
Markets are watching the Fed minutes for clues about possible interest rate moves in the coming months.

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