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Kagan and Soai win 2026 Nobel chemistry prize - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kagan and Soai win 2026 Nobel chemistry prize

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Chemistry Nobel Prize Science News

Henri Kagan, Kenso Soai Secure 2026 Nobel Chemistry Prize for Asymmetric Synthesis

Overview and Significance of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Announcement of the Winners

STOCKHOLM, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Scientists Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis," the award-giving body said on Wednesday.

Nobel Prize Week and Chemistry’s Place

The chemistry Nobel, always the third prize to be awarded during Nobel week, followed those for medicine and physics announced on Monday and Tuesday.

Explanation of Asymmetric Synthesis

“So this year's prize is about foundational chemistry. Many molecules occur in two different versions. Like my hands. They are one another's mirror image, they look alike, but they are not identical. I cannot put my hands on top of one another. Such molecules are called chiral, from the Greek word for hand, Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said.

History and Background of the Nobel Prizes

Established in the will of Swedish inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel, the prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace have been awarded since 1901, with a few interruptions mostly due to the world wars.

Alfred Nobel’s Legacy

Nobel, a chemist by trade, amassed huge wealth in the 19th century from inventions primarily tied to warfare, most notably dynamite. The economics prize is a later addition funded by the Swedish central bank.

Impact of Chemistry Nobel Prizes

Sometimes overshadowed by more famous laureates in the fields of physics, literature and peace, the chemistry awards have still recognised many influential discoveries such as nuclear fission and genetic sequencing techniques.

Recent Chemistry Nobel Laureates

Last year's chemistry award went to scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi for the development of so-called metal–organic frameworks, molecular constructions that can help tackle challenges such as climate change and lack of fresh water.

Nobel Prize Ceremony and Rewards

Presentation and Traditions

The laureates will receive their medals from Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf at a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death. The awards are followed by a lavish banquet at Stockholm City Hall.

Prize Money and Prestige

They also share 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), as well as the fame of winning arguably the world's most prestigious science award.

The Peace Prize Distinction

The peace prize, the only Nobel not presented in Sweden, is awarded separately in Oslo.

Additional Information

($1 = 10.0309 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Niklas Pollard, and Marie Mannes in Stockholm; additional reporting by Simon Johnson, Greta Rosen Fondahn and Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm, Terje Solsvik in Oslo; Editing by Alex Richardson and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Henri B. Kagan pioneered the observation of non-linear effects in asymmetric catalysis as early as 1986 and developed influential mathematical models to explain this phenomenon (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Kenso Soai is renowned for the 'Soai reaction', an asymmetric autocatalysis system that amplifies chirality, serving as a key model for understanding origin of homochirality (sciencedirect.com).
  • Their joint award underscores the foundational importance of understanding enantioselective synthesis mechanisms in both fundamental science and practical applications such as drug development.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry?
Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
What discovery led to Kagan and Soai's Nobel Prize?
They were awarded for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis.
When will the Nobel laureates receive their awards?
The laureates will receive their medals at a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10.
How much prize money do the Nobel chemistry winners receive?
Kagan and Soai will share 12 million Swedish crowns, which is about $1.2 million.
Where is the Nobel Peace Prize awarded?
The Nobel Peace Prize is presented separately in Oslo, Norway.

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