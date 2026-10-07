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Germany blocks sale of logistics company to China's Cosco - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany blocks sale of logistics company to China's Cosco

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance logistics European Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

Germany Blocks Sale of Logistics Firm Zippel to Cosco Over Security Concerns

Overview of the Blocked Acquisition

Government's Decision and Rationale

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The German government has blocked the sale of logistics firm Zippel to Chinese state-owned shipping group Cosco over security concerns, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

"The acquisition would have deepened dependencies and jeopardised the resilience of Germany's and the EU's supply chains," the ministry said in a statement.

European Concerns Over Chinese Investments

European governments are increasingly wary of Chinese state-owned companies' investments in logistics and transport infrastructure, which they fear could provide access to sensitive supply chain information and create dependencies.

Regulatory and Business Reactions

Antitrust Authority's Position

Germany's antitrust authority cleared the Zippel deal in February, noting national security considerations fell outside its scope.

Details of the Proposed Deal

Cosco aimed to buy an 80% stake in Zippel, which specialises in transporting containers between seaports and inland destinations.

Responses from Involved Companies

Zippel's Statement

"We would have preferred a different outcome and continue to consider our business decision the right one," Zippel CEO Axel Plass said in a statement, adding that day-to-day operations will continue as before.

Cosco's Previous Investments

Cosco, which did not immediately reply to a request for comment, already has a minority stake in a Hamburg port-based container terminal after the previous German government gave the green light in 2023 despite strong disagreement within the coalition.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Holger Hansen and Thomas Seythal in Berlin, additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf, editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • The German cabinet vetoed the sale citing risks of strategic dependencies and compromised supply‑chain resilience. “The acquisition would have deepened dependencies and jeopardised the resilience of Germany’s and the EU’s supply chains.” (ndr.de)
  • While the Bundeskartellamt cleared the deal in February from a competition law standpoint, security agencies—including the BfV—raised objections, warning of cumulative strategic leverage given COSCO’s existing stakes in port infrastructure. (t-online.de)
  • Zippel, a mid‑sized logistics firm essential for hinterland container transport from Hamburg and Bremerhaven, plays a role in both civilian logistics and potentially NATO or Bundeswehr support—raising additional strategic concerns. (handelsblatt.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Germany block the sale of Zippel to Cosco?
Germany blocked the sale due to concerns over deepening dependencies and jeopardising Germany's and the EU's supply chain resilience.
What is Zippel's business focus?
Zippel specialises in transporting containers between seaports and inland destinations.
How much of Zippel did Cosco plan to acquire?
Cosco planned to acquire an 80% stake in Zippel.
Has Cosco previously invested in German logistics infrastructure?
Yes, Cosco already holds a minority stake in a Hamburg port-based container terminal.
What were the concerns about Chinese investment in German logistics?
European governments worry that such investments could grant access to sensitive supply chain information and create dependencies.

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