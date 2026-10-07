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Finance

Exclusive-Apollo submits non-binding bid for German energy firm Uniper, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Apollo Submits Non-Binding Offer for Germany’s Uniper Amid Major Utility Auction

Key Developments in the Uniper Utility Auction

By Christoph Steitz and Anousha Sakoui

Apollo’s Bid and Auction Timeline

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management has submitted a non-binding offer for German state-owned energy firm Uniper, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, joining the auction for one of Germany's biggest utilities.

Potential suitors had until September 21 to submit indicative bids for Uniper, which was bailed out by Berlin in 2022 for €13.5 billion ($15.1 billion).

Valuation and Sale Details

A sale of Uniper could value the firm at around €10 billion and become one of Europe's biggest utility deals this year, Reuters previously reported.

Germany's finance ministry, which oversees Berlin's 99.12% stake in Uniper and is being advised by UBS and JP Morgan, has said it is looking to sell up to 74.12% in the energy firm.

Other Bidders and Market Interest

Competing Offers

Czech energy firm EPH, which is controlled by billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, as well as a consortium of investment firm Brookfield and Canada's CPPIB have submitted indicative bids, Reuters previously reported. 

Norway's Equinor and a consortium consisting of KKR with Germany's rival RWE have also submitted bids, one of the two people said.

Next Steps in the Auction Process

Suitors are expected to be informed about whether they can proceed to the next round in the coming weeks, a third person involved in the talks said.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Comments and Additional Information

Apollo, Uniper and KKR declined to comment. Equinor was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = €0.8933)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Anousha Sakoui, additional reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Apollo enters Uniper auction with non‑binding offer, joining other major bidders
  • German government seeks to sell up to 74.12% of Uniper, aiming for ~€10 billion valuation
  • Uniper was bailed out with €13.5 billion in 2022 and must meet EU state‑aid divestiture requirements

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has submitted a bid for German energy firm Uniper?
Apollo Global Management, EPH, a Brookfield-CPPIB consortium, Equinor, and a KKR-RWE consortium have submitted indicative bids for Uniper.
How much could the sale of Uniper be worth?
The sale of Uniper could value the firm at around €10 billion, making it one of the biggest utility deals in Europe this year.
How much of Uniper does the German government plan to sell?
Germany's finance ministry is looking to sell up to 74.12% of its 99.12% stake in Uniper.
Who is advising the German finance ministry on the sale of Uniper?
UBS and JP Morgan are advising the German finance ministry on the Uniper sale.
When were potential suitors required to submit their bids for Uniper?
Potential suitors had until September 21 to submit indicative bids for Uniper.

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