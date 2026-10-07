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Oil prices rise as storms and air strikes threaten supply - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices rise as storms and air strikes threaten supply

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Commodities Energy

Oil Prices Climb on Storm Risks and Air Strikes Impacting Supply

Market Dynamics and Geopolitical Tensions Affecting Oil Supply

By Helen Clark

Oil Price Movements and Market Reactions

PERTH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday as the market weighed supply constraints from a storm heading for US oil-producing regions and attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia against increased supplies of Middle East crude. 

Brent futures rose 93 cents, or 0.92%, to $101.51 a barrel by 0022 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 82 cents, or 0.92%, to $90.25.

Storm Threatens US Oil Production

US forecasters said on Tuesday a storm forming in the Gulf of Mexico would become the first Atlantic hurricane of 2026 within two days and would likely hit oil and gas producing facilities. 

The offshore areas in the Gulf in the storm's path produce 15% of US crude oil and 5% of the country's natural gas.

Potential Impact on Refineries

KCM Trade chief analyst Tim Waterer said the storm was an “unwelcome complication for crude, raising the prospect of production and refining disruptions at a time when the market already has enough supply-side headaches”.

The storm could affect six refineries. 

Refineries in US Gulf states account for about 50% of the national capacity of 18.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

Inventory and Supply Updates

US crude oil and gasoline inventories fell, while distillate stocks rose marginally last week, market sources said on Tuesday, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

Crude stocks fell by 2.09 million barrels in the week ended October 2. 

Supply had been rising as the East-West pipeline hit 5.8 million barrels a day, according to Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Tuesday. 

Around 12 million barrels per day of crude oil and 2 million bpd of refined products were leaving the Middle East on tankers in the last 7 to 10 days, the head of Vitol said. 

Geopolitical Risks and Regional Conflicts

Attacks on Saudi Infrastructure

However, Saudi Arabia's airports in Jazan and Najran were targeted in two attacks on Monday evening, the Saudi aviation authority said, as hostilities between the kingdom and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis escalated.

The attacks occurred as Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces pressed a major offensive to retake territory from the Houthis, after weeks of rebel advances, with Riyadh stepping up airstrikes in support of the campaign.

Market Analyst Perspectives

Attacks and refinery outages are “likely to keep the cracks elevated and scarcity will transmit to crude. Prices will stay elevated near a $100 level without any material de-escalation emerging,” said Mukesh Sahdev, chief oil analyst at X Analysts in Sydney. 

US-Iran Relations and Global Implications

US-Iran relations are no closer to repair with US President Donald Trump saying on Tuesday that nobody knew who was running Iran during the eight-month US-Israeli war with Iran. 

"Their leaders are gone, their second group of leaders are gone, and the biggest problem I have is nobody knows who the hell is running the country," Trump said.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Sunday Washington knows very well who their counterpart is in Iran and how the decision-making system in Iran works.

(Reporting by Helen Clark; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • A storm forecast to become the first Atlantic hurricane of 2026 is expected to pass over Gulf of Mexico offshore oil‑producing areas, which account for roughly 15% of U.S. crude and 5% of gas, and could disrupt six refineries that represent half of U.S. refining capacity (investing.com).
  • U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.09 million barrels in the week ended October 2, marking continued draws amid tight supply, while SPR withdrawals reduced reserve levels to around 283 million barrels (tradingeconomics.com).
  • Houthis targeted Saudi airports in Jazan and Najran with limited damage and minor injuries, escalating risks to regional oil infrastructure and supply, including a major refinery in Jazan (aol.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are oil prices rising?
Oil prices are rising due to supply constraints from storms threatening US oil regions and attacks on Saudi oil facilities.
How is the Gulf storm affecting oil supply?
The Gulf storm could disrupt oil and gas production and refining, affecting facilities responsible for significant portions of US crude and natural gas.
What impact do Houthi attacks have on Saudi oil production?
Houthi attacks on Saudi airports and infrastructure raise supply concerns, potentially leading to higher oil prices due to market instability.
What changes have occurred in US oil inventories?
US crude oil and gasoline inventories fell last week, indicating increased demand and tighter supply conditions.
How much crude oil is being exported from the Middle East?
In the past 7 to 10 days, around 12 million barrels per day of crude oil were exported from the Middle East on tankers.

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