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France fines Boohoo €2.3 million over deceptive discounts on website - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France fines Boohoo €2.3 million over deceptive discounts on website

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Finance compliance Fast Fashion consumer protection

France Slaps Boohoo with €2.3M Fine for Deceptive Discounts and Mislabeling

Boohoo Fined for Deceptive Practices and Mislabeling in France

Details of the Fine and Deceptive Practices

PARIS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - France's consumer watchdog fined British fast-fashion retailer Boohoo €2.3 million ($2.7 million) for deceptive practices such as fake discounts on its website, it said on Thursday.

Boohoo exaggerated the discounts it was offering, giving shoppers a false impression of the savings they were making, the DGCCRF (Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control) said in a statement.

Analysis of Promotions

Of the promotions analysed by the watchdog, 40% were not real price reductions, 7% were a lower reduction than advertised, and 48% were in fact a price increase, it said.  

Mislabeling of Products

Boohoo also used terms like "leather" or "suede" to sell synthetic products, going against French rules on product labelling, the regulator said.

Boohoo's Response

A spokesperson for Boohoo said the issues related to a period from October 2023 to February 2024, when the business was under its previous management, and are now resolved.

Cooperation with Regulators

"We have cooperated fully with the regulator, and continue to review how we price and label our products," the spokesperson said.

Market Reaction and Wider Crackdown

Impact on Boohoo Parent Company

Shares in Boohoo parent Debenhams were down 2.4% at 1125 GMT.

France's Wider Crackdown on Fast Fashion

The French government has led a crackdown on online fast-fashion businesses, particularly targeting Chinese platforms Shein and Temu, and lawmakers in June passed an anti-fast-fashion law imposing fines on what they called "disposable" clothing.

Previous Fines in the Industry

In July last year, Shein was fined €40 million by France's antitrust agency for misleading discounts.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8543 euros)

(Reporting by Helen Reid, Inti Landauro and James Davey. Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • DGCCRF found that 40 % of Boohoo’s promotions were not real discounts, 7 % offered smaller reductions, and 48 % were actual price increases, plus misuse of ‘leather’ and ‘suede’ labels.
  • The fine relates to practices under Boohoo’s prior management and the company says issues have since been resolved, with full cooperation provided.
  • This sanction aligns with France’s broader crackdown on deceptive online fast‑fashion practices, following similar high‑profile fines like the €40 million penalty imposed on Shein last year.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Boohoo fined by France's consumer watchdog?
Boohoo was fined for deceptive practices such as fake discounts and mislabeling synthetic products as leather or suede.
How much was Boohoo fined for deceptive discounts?
Boohoo received a €2.3 million fine from France's consumer watchdog.
What percentage of Boohoo's promotions were not real price reductions?
According to the DGCCRF, 40% of Boohoo's promotions were not real price reductions.
Has Boohoo addressed the issues raised by the French regulator?
A Boohoo spokesperson stated that the issues related to an earlier period are now resolved and that the company continues to review pricing and labeling practices.
What broader action is France taking against fast-fashion retailers?
France is cracking down on online fast-fashion retailers, recently passing laws and issuing fines to address deceptive practices and 'disposable' clothing.

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