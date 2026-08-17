Deutsche Telekom to Acquire Poland’s Fiberhost and Inea for €1 Billion
Deutsche Telekom Expands in Poland with Major Acquisition
Acquisition Details
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Monday it had agreed to buy Polish network operator Fiberhost and retail broadband and TV provider Inea from Macquarie Asset Management for €1 billion ($1.16 billion).
Strategic Impact on T-Mobile Polska
The transaction marks a new step in the transformation of Deutsche Telekom's Polish unit T-Mobile Polska from a mobile-only operator into a fully converged telecommunication provider and is subject to customary Polish competition approvals, the company said in a statement.
Financial Information
($1 = 0.8621 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Amir OrusovEditing by Linda Pasquini)