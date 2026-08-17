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Deutsche Telekom to buy Poland's Fiberhost and Inea for €1 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deutsche Telekom to buy Poland's Fiberhost and Inea for €1 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Deutsche Telekom to Acquire Poland’s Fiberhost and Inea for €1 Billion

Deutsche Telekom Expands in Poland with Major Acquisition

Acquisition Details

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Monday it had agreed to buy Polish network operator Fiberhost and retail broadband and TV provider Inea from Macquarie Asset Management for €1 billion ($1.16 billion).

Strategic Impact on T-Mobile Polska

The transaction marks a new step in the transformation of Deutsche Telekom's Polish unit T-Mobile Polska from a mobile-only operator into a fully converged telecommunication provider and is subject to customary Polish competition approvals, the company said in a statement.

Financial Information

($1 = 0.8621 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amir OrusovEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • The €1 billion acquisition strengthens Deutsche Telekom’s convergence strategy in Poland, transforming T‑Mobile Polska into a full-service provider. (news.bloomberglaw.com)
  • Macquarie had been preparing the sale of its Polish fiber broadband assets, potentially valued near $1 billion, confirming market interest prior to the deal. (news.bloomberglaw.com)
  • T‑Mobile Polska is already showing growth in fixed broadband customer base, positioning it well to integrate Fiberhost and Inea offerings. (firma-dev.t-mobile.pl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Deutsche Telekom acquiring in Poland?
Deutsche Telekom is acquiring Polish network operator Fiberhost and broadband and TV provider Inea.
What is the value of the acquisition deal?
The deal is valued at €1 billion, or approximately $1.16 billion.
Who sold Fiberhost and Inea to Deutsche Telekom?
Macquarie Asset Management sold Fiberhost and Inea to Deutsche Telekom.
What is the impact of this acquisition on T-Mobile Polska?
The acquisition transforms T-Mobile Polska from a mobile-only operator into a fully converged telecommunication provider.
Are there any approvals required for this transaction?
The transaction is subject to customary Polish competition approvals.

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