EU Plans Most Extensive Sanctions Package Against Russia This Autumn

EU's Strategy for Expanding Sanctions Against Russia

Announcement of New Sanctions

FRANKFURT, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The EU intends to significantly expand sanctions against Russia in the coming months, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told a German newspaper.

Impact of Existing Sanctions

"EU sanctions have already cost Russia dearly, depriving Russia's war machine of over €1 trillion ($1.16 trillion) and for autumn I am putting forward the most far-reaching sanctions listings since the start of the war," she told German daily newspaper Die Welt.

Expected Increase in Sanctioned Entities

"Once adopted, they would immediately raise the total number of sanctioned Russian entities by a third. The pressure must keep growing until Moscow ends its war."

Details and Timing of the New Package

Kallas did not elaborate further on timing or details of the new sanctions package.

Recent EU Sanctions and Financial Measures

July Sanctions Package Overview

The EU in July approved its most recent sanctions package against Russia over its war in Ukraine, imposing curbs on the country's banking sector and cryptocurrency networks.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8646 euros)

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Nia Williams)