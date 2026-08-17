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EU plans most far-reaching sanctions package against Russia in autumn, foreign chief says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU plans most far-reaching sanctions package against Russia in autumn, foreign chief says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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EU Plans Most Extensive Sanctions Package Against Russia This Autumn

EU's Strategy for Expanding Sanctions Against Russia

Announcement of New Sanctions

FRANKFURT, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The EU intends to significantly expand sanctions against Russia in the coming months, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told a German newspaper.

Impact of Existing Sanctions

"EU sanctions have already cost Russia dearly, depriving Russia's war machine of over €1 trillion ($1.16 trillion) and for autumn I am putting forward the most far-reaching sanctions listings since the start of the war," she told German daily newspaper Die Welt.

Expected Increase in Sanctioned Entities

"Once adopted, they would immediately raise the total number of sanctioned Russian entities by a third. The pressure must keep growing until Moscow ends its war."

Details and Timing of the New Package

Kallas did not elaborate further on timing or details of the new sanctions package.

Recent EU Sanctions and Financial Measures

July Sanctions Package Overview

The EU in July approved its most recent sanctions package against Russia over its war in Ukraine, imposing curbs on the country's banking sector and cryptocurrency networks.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8646 euros)

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Kaja Kallas confirmed that EU sanctions have already cost Russia an estimated €1 trillion, and that the upcoming autumn package will be the most extensive since the war began, boosting the number of sanctioned entities by about one‑third.
  • The recent 21st package, approved in July 2026, targeted over 100 banks, crypto platforms, energy firms, shadow‑fleet actors and military‑industrial entities, comprising 218 new listings – the largest batch since the war started.
  • EU pressure has steadily intensified: prior measures have constrained Russia’s energy revenues, banking, shadow‑fleet logistics and military‑industrial complex, undermining GDP, trade volumes, and financial stability.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new sanctions is the EU planning against Russia?
The EU plans to introduce its most far-reaching sanctions listings since the start of the war, significantly increasing the number of Russian entities under sanction.
Who announced the upcoming EU sanctions package against Russia?
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced the intention to propose the expanded sanctions package.
How much have existing EU sanctions cost Russia?
Existing EU sanctions have cost Russia over €1 trillion ($1.16 trillion) according to Kaja Kallas.
When will the new EU sanctions against Russia likely be introduced?
The new sanctions package is expected to be put forward in autumn, though no specific timing was provided.
What sectors did the most recent EU sanctions target?
The most recent EU sanctions imposed curbs on Russia's banking sector and cryptocurrency networks.

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