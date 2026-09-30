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Britain's energy price cap to rise 16% in January, Cornwall Insight says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's energy price cap to rise 16% in January, Cornwall Insight says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Britain’s Energy Price Cap Expected to Rise 16% in January, Cornwall Insight Says

Forecasts and Factors Influencing the Energy Price Cap

Current Forecast and Government Measures

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's quarterly domestic energy price cap is forecast to rise by about 16% in October, analysts at Cornwall Insight said on Wednesday, as the conflict in Iran continues to keep wholesale energy prices high.

• The forecast comes despite the government removing a 5% tax on domestic electricity prices from October, and after new Labour Prime Minister Andy Burnham gave his first major speechon Tuesday, where he spoke of the need to reduce energy costs.

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Energy Prices

• “This substantial increase is largely driven by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, which continues to disrupt gas supplies to the UK and the rest of the world,” Cornwall Insight said.

• Disruptions to shipping in the Middle East and curbed liquefied natural gas exports from Qatar, one of the world's largest gas exporters, have led to a surge in international gas prices.

Future Projections and Ofgem's Role

• Cornwall Insight forecasts energy regulator Ofgem's price cap will rise in January to £1,999 ($2,652.67) a year for typical use, up £276 from £1,723 in October, which would be the highest level since March 2023.

• Wholesale energy prices are the largest single factor contributing to British energy regulator Ofgem's domestic price cap, which is set on a quarterly basis using a formula that also reflects suppliers' network costs and environmental and social levies.

• Ofgem sets the wholesale part of the cap using prices from a fixed period known as the observation window, which means the forecast for the cap level from January could change.

• “With that window for the January cap now nearly halfway through, the price rises seen in September are already locked in, making a January increase all but certain,” Cornwall Insight said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7536 pounds)

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The January‑March 2027 energy price cap is forecast at £1,999/year – a £276 (16%) rise from October’s £1,723, marking the highest level since March 2023 (powerguardian.co.uk).
  • The increase is primarily gas‑led, fuelled by ongoing Middle East conflict disrupting LNG and shipping, despite a VAT removal on electricity from October saving around £45 annually (gov.uk).
  • Ofgem’s January cap will be based on the observation window; with that window nearly halfway complete, much of the September price surge is already locked in, making the January rise all but certain (moneyweek.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Britain’s energy price cap expected to rise in January?
The rise is due to escalating conflict in the Middle East, disrupting gas supplies and increasing wholesale energy prices.
How much will the energy price cap increase in January?
The forecast shows an increase to £1,999 per year for typical use, up £276 from October’s level.
What factors are used to set the Ofgem energy price cap?
Ofgem uses wholesale energy prices from a fixed observation window, plus costs related to networks, environment, and social levies.
How has the government tried to offset the cost of rising energy prices?
The government has removed a 5% tax on domestic electricity prices from October.
Could the January energy price cap change before it is finalized?
Yes, as the wholesale pricing window is still open, later changes in prices could affect the final cap level.

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