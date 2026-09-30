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Ukraine farm union warns oilseed export priority would hit grain farmers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine farm union warns oilseed export priority would hit grain farmers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Ukraine agriculture

Ukraine Farm Union Warns New Oilseed Export Policy Risks Harming Grain Farmers

Ukraine's Export Policy Shift and Its Impact on Grain Farmers

By Pavel Polityuk

Background on Export Preferences

KYIV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's largest farming union, UAC, warned on Wednesday that plans to give export preference to oilseeds and processed products could leave farmers with excessive grain stocks and sharply lower incomes.

Ukraine's agriculture minister said this month the ministry had backed a proposal from some farming groups to prioritise transport capacity for higher-value goods when export routes are constrained.

Export Constraints Due to War

With its seaports effectively blocked by the war with Russia, Ukraine can currently export little more than half of its potential volumes via lower-capacity Danube ports and rail links through Eastern Europe.

Union's Position on Oilseed Preferences

"Oilseeds already have an export advantage without additional preferences, as their higher value makes it easier to absorb substantial logistics costs," UAC said in a statement.

"For grains, logistics account for a much larger share of the final product price. Therefore, it is unacceptable under current conditions to grant oilseeds additional preferences," it said.

Recent Export Data

Agriculture ministry data show grain exports have fallen by more than 60% so far in September, while shipments of oilseeds and vegetable oils have declined by about one-third.

Consequences for Farmers

UAC said farmers would bear the brunt of the proposed policy change, with grain filling storage facilities, marketing opportunities shrinking and purchase prices falling further.

Falling Prices and Rising Stocks

The ministry has said prices paid to producers for third-grade milling wheat have fallen nearly 30% in the past two months.

Ukrainian grain stocks have already increased by 10 million metric tons from a year earlier to 24.6 million tons as of September 1.

Consultancy Projections

Consultancy APK-Inform said this month that the sharp drop in exports would push carryover stocks to a record 24 million tons, up from 11.6 million tons a season earlier.

As of September 1, stocks already exceed last year's level by 10 million tons.

Future Outlook for Wheat and Corn

The consultancy said wheat carryover stocks could rise to a record 11.7 million tons at the start of the 2027/28 season, up from 1.6 million tons a year earlier.

Corn stocks could jump to 9.2 million tons from 5.7 million.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • With Black Sea ports under attack and capacity halved, Ukraine is forced to export via Danube and rail links, where oilseeds already benefit due to higher margins, threatening grain market balance. (internazionale.it)
  • Grain export volumes have plunged over 60% in September while oilseed shipments fell by about a third; carryover stocks are already up by 10 million tonnes year‑on‑year, pushing wheat inventories to record levels. (t.me)
  • The agriculture ministry reports third‑grade milling wheat prices to producers have dropped nearly 30% in two months, exacerbating financial pressure on grain farmers amid storage and marketing constraints. (uacouncil.com.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Ukrainian farm union warning about oilseed export preference?
The UAC warns that prioritizing oilseed exports could leave grain farmers with excessive stocks and sharply reduced incomes.
What export challenges is Ukraine facing?
Ukraine's seaports are mostly blocked by the war, limiting exports to Danube ports and rail links with much lower capacity.
How have grain exports changed recently in Ukraine?
Grain exports have fallen by over 60% in September, while oilseed shipments dropped by about a third.
What are the projected grain and wheat stock levels?
Grain stocks increased to 24.6 million tons, and wheat carryover could reach a record 11.7 million tons by 2027/28.
How has the policy affected grain prices for Ukrainian farmers?
Prices paid to producers for third-grade milling wheat have declined nearly 30% in two months.

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