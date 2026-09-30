GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italian inflation surges above 4%, in headache for PM Meloni - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italian inflation surges above 4%, in headache for PM Meloni

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Inflation Italy

Italy's Inflation Jumps Above 4%, Energy Costs Pressure Meloni's Government

Inflation Surge and Economic Impact

September Inflation Data

ROME, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose 2.0% in September from the month before, with the annual inflation rate jumping to 4.1%, from August's 3.2% amid sky-high energy costs due to turmoil in the Middle East.

Political Challenges for Meloni's Government

The jump in inflation makes life harder for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is trying to find ways to curb energy costs for families and firms amid public discontent over the cost of living ahead of a national election due next year.

Public Discontent and Election Pressure

The year-on-year reading - the highest in three years - was significantly above a median forecast of 3.8% in a Reuters survey of 17 analysts. The survey pointed to a 1.8% month-on-month increase.

Official Statistics and Core Inflation

ISTAT Reports on Price Index

Official statistics agency ISTAT also reported on Wednesday that the main domestic price index (NIC) was up 0.7% month-on-month in September and up 4.2% annually, following a 3.3% annual rate in August.

Core Inflation Trends

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 1.6% year-on-year on the HICP index in September, accelerating from 1.4% in August.

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, graphic by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • HICP inflation jumped to 4.1% year‑on‑year in September, well above the 3.8% median forecast, as energy costs soared amid Middle East unrest (ansa.it).
  • Domestic CPI (NIC) rose 0.7% month‑on‑month and 4.2% year‑on‑year in September, with core HICP inflation climbing to 1.6% from 1.4% in August (t.co).
  • Prime Minister Meloni faces mounting public discontent and is seeking energy‑cost relief strategies, including EU fiscal flexibility and possible aid packages (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the surge in Italian inflation in September?
The surge was mainly driven by sky-high energy costs linked to turmoil in the Middle East.
How much did Italy's consumer prices rise year-on-year?
Italy's HICP inflation rate rose to 4.1% annually in September, up from 3.2% in August.
How does the current inflation impact PM Giorgia Meloni?
The rising inflation poses a challenge for PM Meloni as she tries to address public concerns over high living costs before next year’s election.
What is the core inflation rate in Italy according to the latest data?
Core inflation, excluding fresh food and energy, reached 1.6% year-on-year on the HICP index in September.
Which agency reported on the latest inflation rates in Italy?
The official statistics agency ISTAT reported the recent increases in consumer price indices.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Fincantieri shipyard accident kills worker, critically injures another

Fincantieri shipyard accident kills worker, critically injures another

Image for Sterling at strongest in over a month versus euro after GDP revision reinforces BoE hike bets

Sterling at strongest in over a month versus euro after GDP revision reinforces BoE hike bets

Image for Ukraine struggling to cover funding gap as war costs surge

Ukraine struggling to cover funding gap as war costs surge

Image for Burnham says UK should weigh post-Brexit EU options, including rejoining

Burnham says UK should weigh post-Brexit EU options, including rejoining

Image for FTSE 100 climbs on stronger UK GDP, on track for worst month since March

FTSE 100 climbs on stronger UK GDP, on track for worst month since March

Image for Inflation jumps across euro zone, raising pressure on ECB to hike

Inflation jumps across euro zone, raising pressure on ECB to hike

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for China Evergrande enters exclusivity agreement for potential sell-down of stake in property services unit
China Evergrande enters exclusivity agreement for potential sell-down of stake in property services unit
Image for Would-be Taylor Swift concert attacker loses privacy case against Disney
Would-be Taylor Swift concert attacker loses privacy case against Disney
Image for Greece extends motor fuel discounts through mid-October
Greece extends motor fuel discounts through mid-October
Image for Russia strikes energy facilities in Kyiv and nearby areas in prelude to winter assault
Russia strikes energy facilities in Kyiv and nearby areas in prelude to winter assault
Image for Britain's energy price cap to rise 16% in January, Cornwall Insight says
Britain's energy price cap to rise 16% in January, Cornwall Insight says
Image for Ukraine farm union warns oilseed export priority would hit grain farmers
Ukraine farm union warns oilseed export priority would hit grain farmers
Image for Oil gains as stalled US-Iran talks trump supply recovery
Oil gains as stalled US-Iran talks trump supply recovery
Image for Russia issues nuclear warning to NATO as tensions rise in the Baltic
Russia issues nuclear warning to NATO as tensions rise in the Baltic
Image for Bank of England sees growing risk that dangers from AI and debt will materialise
Bank of England sees growing risk that dangers from AI and debt will materialise
Image for German unemployment and state inflation rise in September
German unemployment and state inflation rise in September
Image for UK watchdog flags competition concerns over Brink's $6.6 billion NCR Atleos deal
UK watchdog flags competition concerns over Brink's $6.6 billion NCR Atleos deal
Image for Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after brawl between pilots, Israeli official says
Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after brawl between pilots, Israeli official says
View All Finance Posts