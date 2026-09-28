GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Cricket-Buttler ruled out of Pakistan Tri-series with hamstring injury - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Cricket-Buttler ruled out of Pakistan Tri-series with hamstring injury

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Cricket Sports News

England's Jos Buttler to Miss Pakistan Tri-series After Hamstring Injury

Jos Buttler's Injury and Its Impact on England's ODI Squad

Details of the Injury

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Jos Buttler will miss England's one-day international Tri-series in Pakistan next month after suffering a hamstring injury against Sri Lanka last week, limited-overs coach Brendon McCullum said on Monday.

The former England captain pulled up while batting during England's 16-run defeat at Headingley on Thursday. He initially retired hurt before returning to the crease later in the innings.

Squad Changes and Player Replacements

Jordan Cox Steps In

The 36-year-old was replaced by Jordan Cox for Sunday's third ODI at The Oval, where Cox scored 76 in England's 223-run win.

Coach Brendon McCullum's Comments

"Jos won't be in Pakistan," McCullum told reporters. "We know he's an incredible athlete, supremely fit and an ultra-professional, so he'll do everything he can to get back as soon as possible. But it's hard to judge how long that will be."

Upcoming Fixtures and Opportunities

England's Schedule

England travel to Pakistan for a Tri-series involving the hosts and Sri Lanka beginning on October 18. The side will head to Australia in November for three ODIs and five Twenty20 internationals.

Testing Squad Depth

McCullum said Buttler's absence offered an opportunity to test England's depth ahead of next year's 50-over World Cup.

"It's disappointing not to have Jos, but it will be good for us to see where we're at," he said.

Preparation for the World Cup

"Between now and 14 months' time, lots of things will go wrong. There'll be selections you think will happen and then someone will get injured, or there'll be a scheduling issue. You almost have to catastrophise these things a little to prepare yourself for that World Cup."

Looking Ahead to the World Cup

Next year's World Cup will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia starting on October 4.

(Reporting by Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Jos Buttler sustained a hamstring injury while batting in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Headingley and will miss the Pakistan tri‑series (sports.yahoo.com)
  • Jordan Cox, who scored 76 in the third ODI at The Oval, is likely to replace him for the Pakistan‑Sri Lanka tri‑series starting mid‑October (sports.yahoo.com)
  • England coach Brendon McCullum described Buttler as “an incredible athlete… supremely fit,” noted it’s “hard to judge” his recovery timeline, and framed Buttler’s absence as an opportunity to build depth ahead of the 2027 50‑over World Cup (uk.sports.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Jos Buttler missing the Pakistan Tri-series?
Jos Buttler is ruled out of the Pakistan Tri-series due to a hamstring injury he suffered against Sri Lanka.
Who replaced Jos Buttler in the England ODI team?
Jordan Cox replaced Jos Buttler for the third ODI at The Oval.
When does the Pakistan Tri-series begin?
The Pakistan Tri-series begins on October 18.
What opportunity does Buttler's absence provide for England?
His absence allows England to test their squad depth ahead of the 50-over World Cup next year.
Where will next year's Cricket World Cup be held?
Next year's World Cup will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK examines foreign state involvement in suspected airbase plot, releases suspects

UK examines foreign state involvement in suspected airbase plot, releases suspects

Image for Pope Leo urges concessions for peace as Ukraine war drags on

Pope Leo urges concessions for peace as Ukraine war drags on

Image for Italy decree limiting foreign pupils in classrooms could have near-zero impact

Italy decree limiting foreign pupils in classrooms could have near-zero impact

Image for Ukraine uses drones to deliver food to Russian-occupied Oleshky

Ukraine uses drones to deliver food to Russian-occupied Oleshky

Image for Israeli strikes kill at least two people in Gaza, officials say

Israeli strikes kill at least two people in Gaza, officials say

Image for Iran rejects suggestion it is linked to UK airbase arrests

Iran rejects suggestion it is linked to UK airbase arrests

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Poland tells people in east to take shelter as Russia strikes Ukraine
Poland tells people in east to take shelter as Russia strikes Ukraine
Image for US, Iran set to hold separate talks with mediators on Monday or Tuesday, official says
US, Iran set to hold separate talks with mediators on Monday or Tuesday, official says
Image for Top NATO commander urges states to condemn Russian acts of sabotage
Top NATO commander urges states to condemn Russian acts of sabotage
Image for Denmark sees long-term NATO presence in Greenland after Trump deal
Denmark sees long-term NATO presence in Greenland after Trump deal
Image for Kyiv Science Academy hit as Russian jet-drones strike across Ukraine
Kyiv Science Academy hit as Russian jet-drones strike across Ukraine
Image for Spanish government representative in Ceuta quits over border rush fallout
Spanish government representative in Ceuta quits over border rush fallout
Image for Child and two women die on migrant dinghy off French coast
Child and two women die on migrant dinghy off French coast
Image for UK police say five arrested at airbase are British nationals
UK police say five arrested at airbase are British nationals
Image for Macron invokes Europe’s Judeo-Christian foundation as Leo visits
Macron invokes Europe’s Judeo-Christian foundation as Leo visits
Image for Sweden faces political deadlock after Andersson gives up attempt to form government
Sweden faces political deadlock after Andersson gives up attempt to form government
Image for Germany vows support for ICC as Trump escalates pressure on court
Germany vows support for ICC as Trump escalates pressure on court
Image for Pope urges Europe to remember Christian history, strengthen democratic ideals
Pope urges Europe to remember Christian history, strengthen democratic ideals
View All Headlines Posts