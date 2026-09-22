Will Jacks Excels in Evolving England Cricket Role with Bat and Ball

Will Jacks' Impactful Performance and Evolving Role in England ODI Team

Career-Best Performance Against Sri Lanka

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Will Jacks has embraced a new position down the batting order that has also seen him take on a more influential role with the ball following career-best One Day International figures of 5-22 in England’s 89-run win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Transition in Batting and Bowling Roles

When Jacks first came into the ODI side in 2023, he mostly batted in the top three and was bowled sparingly, but as England look ahead to the 2027 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, his role is evolving.

Statistical Improvements Since Role Change

His first 15 ODIs batting mostly higher up the order saw him average 31.20 with the bat and 45.00 with the ball.

But since dropping down the order to number 6 or 7, in the last 12 matches he has played his batting average has risen to 42.83 and his bowling average dropped to 34.60.

Match-Winning Contributions and Team Praise

He was a match-winner against Sri Lanka with his five-wicket haul and an unbeaten 46 with the bat, earning praise from captain Harry Brook.

"The way he has come into this role in the middle order and played his part with the ball has been awesome," Brook told Sky Sports.

Preparation for Future World Cup Challenges

Experience in South African Conditions

Jacks could be particularly well suited to the conditions at next year’s World Cup, having played with success for several seasons in South Africa’s SA20, giving him an understanding of white-ball conditions there.

Adaptability and Communication

"It is about playing the situation and going into each game with an open mind, see what the situation is and play accordingly," Jacks said.

"What we have been doing really well recently is communicating what the pitch is like and what sort of score we would like. Joe and Harry were saying ... 275-280 would be a good score.

"When I got out there (to bat), I found it quite difficult and thought it might be a bit lower, but in 50-over cricket you have more time than you think and we could catch up a little bit in the end."

Bowling Flexibility and Team Strategy

Adjusting Bowling Role

Jacks has also previously been used in the opening overs of a bowling innings, but on this occasion came later on.

"Having batted on it, I knew I would play a decent role (with the ball). When I bowl does not matter to me, Harry likes to be flexible," he said.

Upcoming Matches

The second match in the three-game series will be played in Leeds on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nick SaidEditing by Toby Davis)