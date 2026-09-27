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Cricket-England rout Sri Lanka by 223 runs to win ODI series - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-England rout Sri Lanka by 223 runs to win ODI series

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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England Defeat Sri Lanka by 223 Runs to Win ODI Series Decider at The Oval

Match Summary and Key Performances

England’s Batting Dominance

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - England’s Tom Banton struck a first One Day International century before England’s bowlers romped through the Sri Lanka line-up to ensure a 2-1 series victory, winning the deciding clash by an imposing 223 runs at The Oval on Sunday. 

Banton scored 126 after England chose to bat and laid the foundation for a formidable total of 355-7 before dismissing Sri Lanka for a modest 132.

Banton’s Century and Support from Teammates

Banton’s innings, which highlighted his expansive range of shots, included 5 sixes and 16 fours as he mercilessly took to the visiting bowling after fellow opener Ben Duckett had been castled in the second over.

England captain Harry Brook, who was dropped when he had seven runs, punished Sri Lanka’s poor fielding display with 77 off 66 balls while Jordan Cox, replacing the injured Jos Buttler, made 76 from 52 balls on his return to the ODI side for the first time in almost two years.

"I thought it was a near perfect performance with everyone chipping in beautifully," said Brook.

Series Overview

England had won the first ODI at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday by 89 runs but lost by 16 runs in Leeds two days later, setting up Sunday’s deciding tie which turned into a one-sided contest with Sri Lanka bowled out in 29.1 overs.

England’s Bowling Performance

Early Breakthroughs and Consistent Wickets

Sonny Baker took two balls on his second ODI appearance, one year after his debut, to snag the wicket of Pathum Nissanka, who touched one behind to wicketkeeper Cox, beginning a steady stream of dismissals.

Six of the seven bowlers that England used got among the wickets, with Liam Dawson finishing with 3-26 in eight overs and Gus Atkinson taking 2-26 from five overs.

Sri Lanka’s Struggles

Captain Kusal Mendis, who scored a ton in the second ODI, top-scored for the visitors with 36 as Sri Lanka never looked like being able to chase down the imposing target.

Post-Match Reactions and Looking Ahead

Player and Team Reflections

“I think we've only lost two white ball games all summer, so this group's doing incredibly well, improving, learning all the time, and moving in the right direction with the World Cup around the corner,” said Joe Root after picking up an award as England’s best ODI player of the summer.

Future Prospects

“I think we're trending in a really good way so long may that continue, and that hunger stays there, and we can keep winning match-winning performances and series wins before that comes round,” he added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Key Takeaways

  • Tom Banton scored his first ODI century (126 off 105 balls) to anchor England’s imposing 355‑7 total at The Oval (afp.com).
  • England’s bowlers then bundled out Sri Lanka for 132, winning the series 2‑1; six of the seven bowlers used claimed wickets (afp.com).
  • Middle-order contributions from captain Harry Brook (77) and Jordan Cox (76) provided excellent support in the chase, propelling England to a dominant win (afp.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the top scorer for England in the final ODI against Sri Lanka?
Tom Banton was the top scorer for England, making 126 runs.
What was the final score for England and Sri Lanka in the deciding ODI?
England scored 355-7; Sri Lanka were bowled out for 132.
How did England perform in the ODI series against Sri Lanka?
England won the ODI series 2-1, clinching the decider with a 223-run victory.
Who picked up the most wickets for England in the final match?
Liam Dawson took 3 wickets for 26 runs in eight overs.

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