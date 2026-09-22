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Cricket-Jacks takes five and hits unbeaten 46 as England crush Sri Lanka - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-Jacks takes five and hits unbeaten 46 as England crush Sri Lanka

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Cricket England Sri Lanka ODI Sports News

Jacks Leads England to Big Win Over Sri Lanka With Five Wickets and Unbeaten 46

England Dominate Sri Lanka in First ODI at Chester-le-Street

Match Overview

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Will Jacks took a career best 5-22 and scored an unbeaten 46 to guide England to an 89-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first One Day International at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

After electing to bat, England posted 265 all out in 48.1 overs, before Sri Lanka limped their way to 176 all out in 37 overs in reply as the home side continued their good recent run in the format ahead of next year’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

England have won five of their last six ODI fixtures, a run that also includes two victories over Sri Lanka in Colombo in January.

Key Performances

England Batting Highlights

"It wasn’t the easiest of surfaces but we want to be a team that can adapt to conditions and get a win when they are not in our favour and I thought we did that very well today," England captain Harry Brook told Sky Sports.

"Jacks is an outstanding player and has been for many years now. The way he has come into this role in the middle order and played his part with the ball has been awesome." 

Their innings was given impetus by Brook’s 67 from 69 balls before he holed out at deep cover.

Jacks struck a fine unbeaten 46 from 47 balls, while Joe Root was bowled by debutant leg-spinner Sachindu Colombage for 44 from 52 deliveries.

Sri Lankan Bowling

Colombage, 28, picked up 3-44 in his 10 overs with Jos Buttler (31) another of his victims in a promising debut.  

The wicket was a little slow, which made stroke-play more challenging, as England's last five wickets added 69 runs after 300 had seemed on the cards at one point.

Seamer Asitha Fernando managed some swing and took 3-53 in his 9.1 overs.

Sri Lanka’s Response

Captain Kusal Mendis scored 42 from 60 balls but Sri Lanka could not stem the flow of wickets and, just as they have throughout the tour, struggled to form partnerships.

Dunith Wellalage hit a brisk 45 from 36 deliveries but was one of three wickets for spinner Jacks in a single over to end the game. 

Captain's Reaction

"The bowlers did really well in the first innings, but our middle order was struggling a little when we were batting. We have to try and create something more special in the middle order and had to score more boundaries earlier (in the innings),” Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said.

Series Outlook

The second match in the series will be played in Leeds on Thursday, before a final clash at The Oval on Sunday.    

(Reporting by Nick SaidEditing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • Will Jacks delivered a match‑winning all‑round performance — career‑best bowling figures of 5‑22 plus a vital unbeaten 46 to anchor England’s innings.
  • England’s batting was led by captain Harry Brook’s 67 off 69 balls; Sri Lanka’s debutant leg‑spinner Sachindu Colombage impressed with 3‑44.
  • The win underlines England’s strong ODI momentum – five wins in their last six matches – as they prepare for the 2027 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did England perform in the first ODI against Sri Lanka?
England won by 89 runs, posting 265 before bowling Sri Lanka out for 176, with Will Jacks starring.
Who was the standout player in the England vs Sri Lanka ODI?
Will Jacks took 5 wickets for 22 runs and scored an unbeaten 46, earning player of the match.
What was the key to England’s victory in the ODI against Sri Lanka?
Adapting to tough batting conditions and strong bowling from Will Jacks helped secure the win.
Who performed well for Sri Lanka despite the loss?
Sachindu Colombage took 3 wickets on debut and Dunith Wellalage scored a quick 45 runs.
Where was the first ODI between England and Sri Lanka played?
The match took place at Chester-le-Street in England.

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