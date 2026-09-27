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Cricket-After turbulent summer, England head into winter schedule

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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England Cricket Prepares for Action-Packed Winter After Dramatic Summer

England Cricket Team Faces New Challenges After Eventful Summer

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - England’s emphatic win over Sri Lanka in the last clash of their three-match One Day International series on Sunday brought down the curtain on a tumultuous home summer but there will be hardly any rest as the team head out on the road.

Off-Field Drama and Leadership Changes

The sudden and shock retirement of captain Ben Stokes, the sacking of Brendon McCullum as test coach and more off-field incidents punctuated recent months as England played Test series against New Zealand and Pakistan and beat both India and Sri Lanka in ODI and Twenty20 contests.

They suffered a 2-1 Test series defeat to New Zealand, with Stokes quitting and McCullum being sacked, although he kept his role as coach of the ODI and T20 teams.

Ben Stokes' Retirement and Team Impact

Stokes had been left out for the second test against New Zealand in June after breaking a team curfew and then announced his retirement from international cricket during the third test, which they went on to lose by 160 runs, citing exhaustion.

Return of Joe Root and Team Discipline Issues

With Joe Root returning as captain, England were back on track with a one-sided 3-0 Test series win over Pakistan, who were hampered by their own problems and proved disjointed opponents.

Nightclub Incident and Alcohol-Related Controversies

But even then the build-up to the second Test was overshadowed by an incident involving bowler Brydon Carse outside a nightclub in Derby, where he was handcuffed by police and then dropped from the England squad.

Root's Response to Player Conduct

Root described himself as "hacked off" by the growing list of alcohol-related incidents involving England players after the controversy of last winter’s tours, including Harry Brook being fined £30,000 ($41,000) following an altercation in Wellington as well as reports of drinking during a mid-Ashes series trip to Noosa.

Upcoming Winter Fixtures and New Leadership

Now they go off again for winter action, with a tri-series next month in Pakistan that also includes Sri Lanka, then three ODIs and five T20s in Australia followed by a three-Test series in South Africa with former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming as the new Test coach.

Stephen Fleming's Approach and Future Aspirations

Fleming has promised a more measured approach to the Test side after Stokes and McCullum introduced a brand of cricket quickly nicknamed "Bazball". 

England also have three ODIs in South Africa, who co-host the 2027 Cricket World Cup next October, and the one-off, pink ball, day-night 150th anniversary of Test cricket clash against Australia in Melbourne in March.

Fleming's Vision for England

"I would love to be in charge of the number one Test team in the world. That would be my aspiration," Fleming said last week.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Key Takeaways

  • Ben Stokes announced shock retirement during the third Test vs New Zealand and played his last match before a 160‑run defeat (theguardian.com)
  • Brendon McCullum was removed as Test coach but retained T20/ODI roles, and Stephen Fleming has now taken over as Test head coach with Joe Root reinstated as captain (apnews.com)
  • England face a packed winter itinerary: tri‑series in Pakistan, white‑ball tour of Australia, then Tests and ODIs in South Africa, capped by a historic pink‑ball Test in Australia in March (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What major events marked England's cricket summer?
England's cricket summer was marked by Ben Stokes' retirement, Brendon McCullum's sacking as test coach, and controversies involving players.
Who is the new coach for England's Test team?
Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming will take over as the Test team coach.
Which countries will England play against in their winter schedule?
England's winter schedule includes matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and South Africa.
What format matches will England play during the winter?
England will play Test matches, ODIs, and T20s in their winter schedule.
Why did Ben Stokes retire from international cricket?
Ben Stokes announced his retirement due to exhaustion after being left out for curfew-breaking and a grueling series.

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