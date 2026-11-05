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Banco BPM CEO flags Credit Agricole M&A option after MPS plan collapses - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Banco BPM CEO flags Credit Agricole M&A option after MPS plan collapses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Banco BPM Eyes Credit Agricole Merger Option After MPS Acquisition Plan Fails

Banco BPM Considers Strategic Alternatives Following MPS Setback

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna said on Thursday a new transaction could emerge after Monte dei Paschi (MPS) shareholders rejected a plan centered on the acquisition of the lender.

CEO Castagna Addresses Analysts on Future Moves

Responding to analysts' questions during a conference call on third-quarter results, Castagna added that a deal with France's Credit Agricole was a possibility that Banco BPM would evaluate.

Evaluation of Potential Opportunities

He said the bank was examining all potential opportunities, while stressing that any transaction would need the backing of the shareholder base.

Credit Agricole's Role and Support

Credit Agricole, Banco BPM's largest shareholder with a 29.6% stake and a long-standing commercial partner, has repeatedly expressed support for a combination between Banco BPM and its Italian subsidiary, Credit Agricole Italia.

(Andrea Mandalà, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Banco BPM’s acquisition proposal for Monte dei Paschi collapsed as MPS shareholders rejected the plan (ansa.it)
  • CEO Giuseppe Castagna said Banco BPM is reviewing all options and highlighted a potential transaction with Crédit Agricole, its largest shareholder (approximate 29.3%–29.6% stake) (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • Crédit Agricole has a long-standing commercial partnership with Banco BPM, has previously explored a tie‑up with its Italian unit, and is seen as a natural M&A partner, though any deal would need broad shareholder backing (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Monte dei Paschi (MPS) acquisition plan collapse?
The MPS acquisition plan collapsed because the lender's shareholders rejected the proposal.
What transaction is Banco BPM considering after the failed MPS deal?
Banco BPM is examining the possibility of a merger or acquisition with Credit Agricole.
Who is Banco BPM’s largest shareholder?
Credit Agricole is Banco BPM’s largest shareholder with a 29.6% stake.
What is required for any new deal involving Banco BPM?
Any new transaction would need the backing of Banco BPM’s shareholder base.
How does Credit Agricole view a possible combination with Banco BPM?
Credit Agricole has shown support for a combination between Banco BPM and its Italian subsidiary.

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