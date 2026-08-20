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Analysis-Ousted Ukrainian defence minister's gamble against Zelenskiy backfires as protests end - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-Ousted Ukrainian defence minister's gamble against Zelenskiy backfires as protests end

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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News Politics Ukraine Russia-Ukraine War

Ousted Ukrainian Defence Minister's Failed Election Gamble Sparks Protests

Political Turmoil in Ukraine Following Minister's Dismissal

By Dan Peleschuk

KYIV, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A bid by ousted Ukrainian defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov to broaden a political fight with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by calling for wartime elections appears to have backfired, failing to win over protesters who had demanded his return.

Zelenskiy's decision to sack the tech-savvy and reform-minded minister in a government reshuffle in July triggered protests in Kyiv and other cities.

Many of the protesters said the dismissal of the popular young minister was poorly explained and could threaten Ukraine's war effort against Russia, and continued protests throughout the summer to demand Zelenskiy reinstate him.

Despite the protests, parliament on Wednesday approved a new defence minister chosen by Zelenskiy and later that day only a few dozen people remained in a central Kyiv square where thousands once joined rare wartime protests.

"When we came out to protest, we did not come with the idea that elections should be held," 22-year-old Iryna Vasyliaka told Reuters late on Wednesday. "That is not what we were here for."

Fedorov's Political Ambitions and Public Response

Fedorov, who warned late on Tuesday that Ukraine was facing a crisis of governance, is widely seen as one of a handful of potential challengers to Zelenskiy's hold on power in the fifth year of the war triggered by Russia's 2022 invasion.

But opinion polls show little public appetite for elections in wartime, with Russian airstrikes ravaging towns and cities, hundreds of thousands of troops at the front and millions of compatriots living abroad or under occupation.

Olena Prokopenko, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, said Fedorov had been poised to cast himself as "a statesman, a politician of a new generation" after the war, but miscalculated.

"With this statement, he pretty much played on Ukrainians' most sensitive pain points," Prokopenko said.

Public Sentiment on Wartime Elections

NO FEEL FOR THE PEOPLE?

A host of obstacles would need to be overcome for Ukraine to hold wartime elections.

An August 5 poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, conducted after the pro-Fedorov protests began, found 57% of ​Ukrainians want elections to be held only after fighting ends.

"Even amid these protests, people didn't want to hold elections," said executive director Anton Grushetskyi. "Why Fedorov didn't understand this remains an open question."

Protests and Political Missteps

Appearing to announce the end of protests on Wednesday, chief organiser and veteran combat medic Dmytro Koziatynskyi said he "cannot imagine" how to hold polls with troops at the front.

It marked a stark reversal in fortune for Fedorov, who was credited with spearheading tough reforms and pursuing a innovation-driven approach to fighting Russia's bigger army.

Vasyliaka and others said they had joined the protests because they wanted authorities to respond to public concerns over Fedorov's sudden dismissal.

They had also rallied against unpopular military commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, accused by Fedorov of blocking his work. Zelenskiy later replaced Syrskyi with a younger military reformer.

Fedorov then ratcheted up pressure on Zelenskiy by refusing any other role than his old posting, turning down the offer of deputy prime minister.

Yet his call for elections, on the eve of parliament's confirmation of successor Yevhenii Khmara, appeared to be a clumsy misstep, one opposition lawmaker told Reuters.

"This demonstrates that (Fedorov) doesn't have a presidential-level feel for the country," said the lawmaker, who requested anonymity to discuss a sensitive political issue.

Prokopenko described Fedorov's move as a "false start" that could burn his political capital before elections can realistically be held.

Zelenskiy's Leadership Amid Crisis

ZELENSKIY THE SURVIVOR

The recent protests were the latest headache for Zelenskiy, whose wartime tenure has been marked by periodic scandals over alleged corruption or mismanagement.

Wednesday's confirmation vote for Khmara, a former top special forces commander, followed hours after anti-graft police unveiled an operation against a deputy chief of staff whom Zelenskiy promptly fired. She denied wrongdoing.

Still, Zelenskiy's approval rating has remained generally stable at around 60%. Public morale has also been buoyed by a recent successful Ukrainian campaign of strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and logistics.

Public Trust and Future Political Landscape

"Mainly, people trust him because he's a wartime leader, and they say, 'We should rally around the flag to fight Russian aggression'," said sociologist Grushetskyi.

He said Ukrainians would like to see fresh faces including soldiers and military leaders in power, something that would be virtually impossible if voting were held in wartime.

"Elections without good candidates would be less legitimate in the eyes of the public," Grushetskyi said.

(Additional reporting by Felix Hoske; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Fedorov’s demand for war‑time elections misread public sentiment: latest KIIS poll (July 20–August 3, 2026) shows only 38% support elections before war’s end, with 57% opposed until after final peace agreement (pravda.com.ua).
  • Public protests demanding Fedorov’s reinstatement lost momentum despite initial fervor; organizers acknowledged election calls weren’t the original goal (lemonde.fr).
  • Zelenskiy consolidated control by appointing a new defense minister and replacing military leadership; broader political change remains off‑limits until war’s end (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Ukrainian defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov ousted?
Mykhailo Fedorov was dismissed by President Zelenskiy in a government reshuffle, which triggered protests due to a lack of clear explanation and concerns over Ukraine's war effort.
What was Fedorov's response to his dismissal?
Fedorov called for wartime elections to broaden the political fight with President Zelenskiy, but his move failed to gain support from protesters.
How did the protests in Kyiv change over time?
Protests shrank from thousands to only a few dozen after parliament approved a new defence minister, indicating declining support for Fedorov's cause.

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