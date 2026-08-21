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Headlines

Second poll shows Swiss likely to reject tighter neutrality

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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Finance Politics Switzerland Referendum

Swiss Voters Likely to Reject Stricter Neutrality in September Referendum

Swiss Neutrality Referendum: Polls and Political Reactions

Latest Poll Results Indicate Opposition

ZURICH, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Swiss voters look likely to reject a more restrictive form of neutrality, which would block the country from cooperating with NATO or imposing economic sanctions, a second poll on the topic showed on Friday.

Some 54% of voters opposed enshrining a narrower neutrality in the constitution, according to the survey conducted by GFS Bern for Swiss broadcaster SRG, with 42% in favour.

Comparison to Previous Surveys

It follows a separate survey earlier this week which also showed the proposal, which has been backed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), looks unlikely to win a majority in the referendum on Sept. 27.

Government and Political Party Positions

Swiss Government's Stance

The Swiss government is against the proposal, with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis saying earlier this week it could isolate Switzerland, make the country less secure and create problems with neighbouring countries.

Foreign Minister's Comments on Neutrality

Neutrality is a defining feature of Switzerland but it did not need to be so strictly defined that government and parliament could not decide how to implement it, he told reporters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • According to a GFS Bern survey for SRG published August 21, 54% of respondents oppose the stricter neutrality amendment versus 42% in favour (srf.ch).
  • An earlier poll conducted for 20 Minuten and Tamedia showed even stronger opposition: 62% against and only 32% in favour among 13,154 respondents (currently.att.yahoo.com).
  • The Swiss government, including Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, opposes the measure, warning it could isolate Switzerland and limit flexibility in foreign policy (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Swiss voters oppose stricter neutrality?
According to a recent poll, 54% of Swiss voters are against enshrining stricter neutrality in the constitution.
What would the proposed stricter neutrality law do?
The proposal would prevent Switzerland from cooperating with NATO or imposing economic sanctions.
Who supports the tighter neutrality proposal?
The right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) is backing the proposal for stricter neutrality.
What is the Swiss government's position on the proposal?
The Swiss government opposes the proposal, arguing it could isolate Switzerland and make it less secure.
When will the Swiss neutrality referendum be held?
The referendum on stricter neutrality will take place on September 27.

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