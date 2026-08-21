Swiss Voters Likely to Reject Stricter Neutrality in September Referendum

Swiss Neutrality Referendum: Polls and Political Reactions

Latest Poll Results Indicate Opposition

ZURICH, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Swiss voters look likely to reject a more restrictive form of neutrality, which would block the country from cooperating with NATO or imposing economic sanctions, a second poll on the topic showed on Friday.

Some 54% of voters opposed enshrining a narrower neutrality in the constitution, according to the survey conducted by GFS Bern for Swiss broadcaster SRG, with 42% in favour.

Comparison to Previous Surveys

It follows a separate survey earlier this week which also showed the proposal, which has been backed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), looks unlikely to win a majority in the referendum on Sept. 27.

Government and Political Party Positions

Swiss Government's Stance

The Swiss government is against the proposal, with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis saying earlier this week it could isolate Switzerland, make the country less secure and create problems with neighbouring countries.

Foreign Minister's Comments on Neutrality

Neutrality is a defining feature of Switzerland but it did not need to be so strictly defined that government and parliament could not decide how to implement it, he told reporters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Linda Pasquini)