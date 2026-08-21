Russian-Australian Arrested for Alleged Espionage on Ukraine Military
Details of the Espionage Case
By Alasdair Pal
Charges and Allegations
SYDNEY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A dual Russian-Australian citizen was charged on Friday by the Australian Federal Police of foreign interference for trying to give Ukrainian military information to people he believed were linked to Russian intelligence.
Court Appearance and Timeline
The 27-year-old man is due to appear in court in the northern city of Brisbane later on Friday, with authorities alleging he joined the Ukrainian armed forces in May 2025 and shared information he obtained there.
Maximum PenaltyThe charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years' imprisonment. The man could not be reached for comment.
Russian Embassy ResponseRussia's embassy in Canberra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Accused's ActivitiesThe man is accused of travelling to Russia in October 2024 for military-style training, returning to Australia in December that year. He then joined the Ukrainian armed forces.
Authorities' Statements and Ongoing Investigation
Current Threat AssessmentAuthorities said there is nothing to suggest a current threat to Australia, though the investigation is ongoing.
AFP Commissioner’s Statement"Foreign interference is an insidious crime and has a bigger impact on Australia than many people realise," AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett said in a statement.
Espionage Cases Since 2020Since 2020, an Australian task force has charged eight people with espionage or foreign interference offences.
(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)