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Headlines

Russian-Australian arrested for attempting to spy on Ukraine military

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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Russian-Australian Arrested for Alleged Espionage on Ukraine Military

Details of the Espionage Case

By Alasdair Pal

Charges and Allegations

SYDNEY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A dual Russian-Australian citizen was charged on Friday by the Australian Federal Police of foreign interference for trying to give Ukrainian military information to people he believed were linked to Russian intelligence.

Court Appearance and Timeline

The 27-year-old man is due to appear in court in the northern city of Brisbane later on Friday, with authorities alleging he joined the Ukrainian armed forces in May 2025 and shared information he obtained there.

  • Maximum Penalty
    The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years' imprisonment. The man could not be reached for comment.
  • Russian Embassy Response
    Russia's embassy in Canberra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
  • Accused's Activities
    The man is accused of travelling to Russia in October 2024 for military-style training, returning to Australia in December that year. He then joined the Ukrainian armed forces.

Authorities' Statements and Ongoing Investigation

  • Current Threat Assessment

    Authorities said there is nothing to suggest a current threat to Australia, though the investigation is ongoing.

  • AFP Commissioner’s Statement

    "Foreign interference is an insidious crime and has a bigger impact on Australia than many people realise," AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett said in a statement.

  • Espionage Cases Since 2020

    Since 2020, an Australian task force has charged eight people with espionage or foreign interference offences.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Key Takeaways

  • The AFP alleges the man traveled to Russia for military‑style training in October 2024, returned to Australia in December, then enlisted with Ukrainian forces in May 2025 and shared information (southernriverinanews.com.au).
  • The prosecution falls under Australia’s strengthened espionage and foreign interference framework (Criminal Code amendments from 2018), overseen by the AFP’s Counter Foreign Interference Taskforce (aph.gov.au).
  • Australia has seen only a handful of cases under these laws to date, including previous charges involving espionage for Russia and China, reflecting the serious but infrequent use of such provisions (nationaltribune.com.au).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Russian-Australian citizen arrested?
He was charged with foreign interference after allegedly trying to give Ukrainian military information to people linked to Russian intelligence.
What is the maximum penalty for foreign interference in Australia?
The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years' imprisonment.
Did the accused have military involvement in Ukraine?
Authorities allege he joined the Ukrainian armed forces in May 2025 and shared obtained information.
Has there been any comment from Russian authorities?
Russia's embassy in Canberra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Is there a current threat to Australia related to this case?
Authorities said there is nothing to suggest a current threat to Australia, though the investigation is ongoing.

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