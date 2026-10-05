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Putin grants approval for UniCredit Russia unit's reorganisation and sale - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin grants approval for UniCredit Russia unit's reorganisation and sale

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Putin Approves Reorganisation and Sale of UniCredit’s Russia Subsidiary

UniCredit’s Russian Subsidiary: Reorganisation and Sale Details

Presidential Approval and Regulatory Context

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has approved the reorganisation of the Russian subsidiary of Italy's UniCredit and the subsequent sale of the newly created unit, according to a decree published on the Russian government's website on Monday. 

The reorganisation and sale required presidential approval under Russia's restrictions on deals involving assets owned by investors from countries deemed "unfriendly" by Moscow.

UniCredit’s Position Among Western Banks in Russia

Continued Operations Despite Pressure

UniCredit had long been one of the largest Western banks in Russia, along with Austria's Raiffeisen and Hungary's OTP, maintaining operations following the invasion of Ukraine despite pressure from European regulators to exit.

Details of the Sale Agreement

Non-binding Deal with UAE Investor

The bank said in May it had struck a non-binding deal to sell parts of its Russian bank to a "well-established private investor" in the United Arab Emirates, retaining only its payments business in Russia.

Business Split and Ownership Structure

It said it would split its Russian business in two and keep full ownership of the payments arm, with the unidentified UAE buyer acquiring the rest. It did not disclose the deal value.

Expected Timeline for Completion

UniCredit said at the time that it expected to close the deal in the first half of 2027, subject to securing relevant authorisations.

(Reporting by Anton KolodyazhnyyWriting by Maxim Rodionov and Gleb BryanskiEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • The presidential decree lifts the requirement for additional approval for the reorganization and sale of UniCredit’s Russian unit, although central bank approval is still needed. (kommersant.ru)
  • UniCredit plans to spin off its payments business in Russia into a new entity it will retain, while selling the remaining banking operations to a UAE-based private investor. (unicreditgroup.eu)
  • The transaction, expected to close in the first half of 2027, will likely result in a €3–3.3 billion earnings hit but will improve capital buffer by about 35 basis points and leave future profit targets and distributions unaffected. (unicreditgroup.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Putin approve regarding UniCredit’s Russian subsidiary?
President Putin approved the reorganisation of UniCredit’s Russian unit and its subsequent sale to a private investor.
Why was presidential approval needed for the UniCredit Russia sale?
Approval was required due to Russian restrictions on deals involving assets owned by investors from so-called 'unfriendly' countries.
Who is acquiring the majority of UniCredit's Russian business?
A well-established private investor from the United Arab Emirates is set to acquire most parts of UniCredit Russia.
When is the UniCredit Russia sale expected to close?
The sale is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027, subject to relevant authorisations.
What portion of its business will UniCredit retain in Russia?
UniCredit will retain full ownership of its payments business in Russia, while selling the rest.

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