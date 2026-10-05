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Intesa's MPS bid set to redraw Italian banking landscape - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Intesa's MPS bid set to redraw Italian banking landscape

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Intesa Sanpaolo's MPS Acquisition to Transform Italian Banking Sector

Overview and Analysis of the Intesa-MPS Deal

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo has sweetened its €34 billion ($38 billion) share-and-cash bid for Monte dei Paschi di Siena and won the backing of its target's main investor.

But the bid by Italy's largest lender for the country's biggest mid-sized bank has stirred competition concerns after two years of sector consolidation.

The next hurdle for Intesa is a decision by Italy's antitrust authority, which a person close to the matter said is due between the middle and end of November.

Here's a look in four charts at the competitive structure of the euro zone's fourth-largest banking market.

Antitrust Hurdle and Regulatory Challenges

Expected Clearance and Conditions

ANTITRUST HURDLE

Italy's antitrust body is expected to eventually clear Intesa's acquisition of MPS with conditions. The authority, which last month opened an in-depth probe into the deal, declined to comment.

Branch Divestments and Compliance Measures

Intesa has already agreed to sell half of MPS' branches, echoing a scheme it used in a 2020 deal that turned it into Italy's biggest bank.

Of the 635 MPS branches it will sell, Intesa has irrevocably selected 445, while it can make changes to another 190 to help with any further antitrust problems.

Intesa could have to sell more branches than planned, two people close to the matter said, with one saying it may have to shed up to 50 more.

Impact on Insurance Holdings

Antitrust measures could also affect the stake in insurer Generali that Intesa will gain through MPS, the people said.

Market Fragmentation and Sector Consolidation

Reduction in Fragmentation

HOW FRAGMENTED IS ITALIAN BANKING?

Italy has sharply reduced banking fragmentation.

A bad loan crisis led to rescue deals, including a government-funded sale of two banks to Intesa in 2017, and a reform forced cooperative lenders to merge.

Germany has seen a much smaller rise in the ECB concentration index.

Recent Consolidation Activity

Italy's latest consolidation round has seen roughly a dozen deal proposals surface since late 2024, of which half went through.

The completion of MPS' reprivatisation in November 2024, after a 2017 bailout, kickstarted the process. It was expected to bring together other second-tier players: Banco BPM and BPER.

But UniCredit upended a prospective MPS-BPM tie-up and forced MPS to pursue merchant bank Mediobanca instead.

Competitive Positioning Among Italian Banks

The deal restored MPS to third place among Italian banks, but with less than a third of Intesa's assets.

To fight off Intesa, MPS CEO Luigi Lovaglio proposed buying both BPM and wealth manager Banca Generali, but the chances of shareholder approval for his scheme have dwindled after the top MPS investor on Sunday sided with Intesa.

Future Outlook for Italian Banking

Potential Market Leaders

WHAT NEXT?

Under Intesa's plan, Unipol-owned BPER will surge to third place in Italian banking by adding 635 MPS branches.

That would leave a very significant size gap between Italy's top two banks and the country's third largest.

BPM could claim the No.3 spot if a merger with the Italian arm of France's Credit Agricole (CA), its main shareholder and a supporter of the deal, goes through.

Increasing Market Concentration

But it would still be a distant third to Intesa and UniCredit, while increasing concentration measured as the proportion of assets held by the top five banks.

This would rise further if UniCredit pursues plans to buy any assets others have to shed for antitrust purposes.

Implications for Bank Rates and Consumers

Profit Margins and Rate Dynamics

IMPLICATIONS FOR BANK RATES

Concentration is good for profit margins, with Spanish and Italian banks gaining from the 2022-2024 rate-hiking cycle more than German and French rivals because they managed to pass higher rates on to borrowers more quickly than to savers.

Consumer Behavior in Deposit Markets

French and German households were quicker to move their money into higher-yielding time deposits, while sight deposits remained predominant in Italy and Spain.

($1 = 0.8935 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za in Milan; Additional reporting by Silvia Ognibene in Florence; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Intesa’s strengthened cash‑and‑share bid for MPS gains backing from its largest investor.
  • Italy’s antitrust authority, which launched an in‑depth probe in mid‑September, is expected to decide on the merger by mid‑ to late‑November; Intesa has pledged to sell up to 635 branches and may be forced to shed more.
  • The deal would further concentrate Italy’s banking sector—Intesa would control an estimated 24‑25 % of lending & deposits—raising concerns over reduced competition and influence over insurer Generali via the MPS stake.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Intesa Sanpaolo's bid for Monte dei Paschi di Siena?
Intesa Sanpaolo has offered a €34 billion share-and-cash bid to acquire Monte dei Paschi di Siena, aiming to consolidate its position as Italy's largest lender.
Why are there antitrust concerns around Intesa's acquisition of MPS?
The deal could significantly increase market concentration and reduce competition, prompting an in-depth review by Italy's antitrust authority.
How might the Intesa-MPS deal impact the Italian banking sector?
The acquisition could lead to the sale of hundreds of MPS branches and alter the balance among the top Italian banks, potentially creating a wider gap between the largest players.
What happens if Italy's antitrust authority demands more branch sales?
Intesa may have to sell additional branches beyond the planned 635 if required by regulators to alleviate competitive concerns.
How does banking concentration affect bank rates in Italy?
Higher market concentration has allowed Italian banks to benefit more from rate hikes, as they tend to pass interest rate increases to borrowers faster than to savers.

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