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Yen steady against euro and dollar after soft Japanese GDP data - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Yen steady against euro and dollar after soft Japanese GDP data

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Yen Steady Against Dollar and Euro After Unexpected Japanese GDP Contraction

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Market Reactions to Japanese GDP Contraction

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The yen was pinned near two-month lows against the dollar and little moved against the euro in early trade on Monday as markets assessed how an unexpected contraction in the Japanese economy in the third quarter affects the policy outlook.  

Yen Performance and Policy Outlook

The yen fluctuated between gains and losses without moving too far, trading against the dollar at 159.69 yen and against the euro at 176.04 yen, close to levels where US and Japanese authorities are believed to have intervened earlier this year.

Bank of Japan's Policy Expectations

"The stagnation in GDP in the third quarter probably won’t prevent the BOJ from tightening policy further at its upcoming meeting in December," Capital Economics said in a note.

"In fact, it looks increasingly likely that the Bank will have to tighten policy more aggressively than we’ve been anticipating as inflation is about to surge." 

Japanese Economic Data

Asia's second-largest economy contracted by an annualised 0.1% in the July-September quarter, data showed, weaker than expectations of 0.3% growth.

Global Currency and Market Movements

Most other currency pairs held steady in early Asian trade. The euro last fetched $1.1025, the British pound was level at $1.3216, the Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6777 and its kiwi counterpart was steady at $0.5523.

US Dollar Strength and Fed Outlook

The dollar has been gaining strength against most of its peers after hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials and a hot October inflation report, which have revived bets that the US central bank will have to take aggressive action to rein in cost-of-living pressures.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 103.44, its highest since April 2025.

Federal Reserve Commentary and Rate Hike Expectations

The US central bank "has some work to do on inflation," said Kansas City Federal Reserve President Jeff Schmid on Sunday. He is not a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year.

Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 93.9% probability of a 25-basis-point hike at the US central bank's next two-day meeting ending on December 9, while assigning a 6% likelihood to a bigger 50-basis-point hike, down from 11.5% on Friday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Traders have priced in four rate hikes by September next year, albeit by a slim margin, the tool shows.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was down 0.8 basis point at 5.143%.

Cryptocurrency Market Update

In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin edged up 0.2% to $65,186.44, stabilising after a three-day rout that took the biggest digital asset to a four-month low during the weekend, while ether was up 0.7% at $1,830.94.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by John Mair)

Key Takeaways

  • Japan’s economy unexpectedly contracted by an annualised ‑0.1% in Q3, missing forecasts of +0.3%, driven by weak consumption and shrinking net exports, although capital spending provided some support (whtc.com).
  • The yen hovered near the ¥159–160 zone—levels previously linked to potential intervention—prompting caution among authorities (investing.com).
  • The US dollar gained strength, with the dollar index reaching its highest since April 2025 (around 103.4), supported by hawkish Federal Reserve commentary and strong inflation data (bullquill.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Japanese yen perform after the latest GDP data?
The yen stayed near two-month lows against the dollar and was little moved against the euro after Japan's GDP contraction.
What was the main factor affecting the yen in early Asian trading?
An unexpected contraction in Japan's economy in the third quarter influenced the yen's movement and policy outlook.
What are the expectations for the Bank of Japan's policy after the GDP release?
Analysts expect the Bank of Japan may tighten monetary policy more aggressively at its December meeting following the GDP data.
How did the US dollar and other major currencies move during this period?
The US dollar gained strength against most peers, while the euro, pound, and Australian dollar remained steady in early Asian trading.
What was the status of major cryptocurrencies during this time?
Bitcoin edged up 0.2% and ether was up 0.7%, stabilizing after a recent decline in crypto markets.

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