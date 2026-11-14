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Italy fines Meta $887 million over Android users' data access - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy fines Meta $887 million over Android users' data access

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 14, 2026

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Italy Fines Meta $887 Million Over Unauthorized Android Photo Access

Meta's Data Privacy Breach and Regulatory Response

Details of the Fine and Privacy Violation

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italy's data protection agency said on Saturday it had fined Meta Platforms €805 million ($887 million) after finding the company had accessed Android users' photographs and videos without obtaining their consent or informing them.

How Meta Accessed User Content

• Meta had access to Android users' photos and videos through a Facebook app feature that suggested content from users' personal galleries that they could post, the authority said in a statement

Regulatory Actions and Meta's Obligations

• Meta has 60 days to disable the feature by default and seek users' consent separately, it added

• Meta was not immediately available for comment

Investigation Timeline and Scope

Duration and Focus of the Investigation

• The investigation, which began in 2025, did not cover the possible use of the content to train artificial intelligence models, a practice Meta denied, the authority said

Future Regulatory Considerations

• It added that it reserved the right to assess separately a new feature, launched in 2026, that allows content from users' galleries to be processed in the cloud

Financial Impact and Additional Information

Fine Relative to Meta's Revenue

• The fine is equivalent to about 0.47% of the group's global revenue, the authority said

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • The €805 million fine (~0.47% of Meta’s global revenue) stems from Meta’s access to Android users’ personal media without informing or obtaining consent. (cms.law)
  • Meta is required to disable the feature by default within 60 days and seek user consent independently, with further scrutiny of a 2026 cloud‑processing gallery feature still pending. (cms.law)
  • Though substantial, this fine is smaller than previous GDPR penalties — for example, Ireland fined Meta €1.2 billion in May 2023 — highlighting continued robust enforcement across Europe. (cms.law)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Italy fine Meta $887 million?
Italy's data protection agency fined Meta for accessing Android users’ photos and videos without consent or informing them.
Which Meta feature caused the privacy violation?
A Facebook app feature suggesting content from users' personal galleries for posting accessed photos and videos without consent.
What must Meta do in response to the fine?
Meta has 60 days to disable the feature by default and seek separate user consent.
Did the investigation include AI content training?
No, the investigation did not cover AI content training, which Meta denied using the data for.
How significant is the fine compared to Meta's global revenue?
The fine represents about 0.47% of Meta's global revenue.

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