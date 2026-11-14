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Tesla invites select customers to buy Cybercab for personal use - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla invites select customers to buy Cybercab for personal use

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 14, 2026

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Tesla Launches Cybercab for Select Customers as a Personal Autonomous Vehicle

Overview of Tesla's Cybercab Launch and Autonomous Vehicle Strategy

Announcement and Initial Offering

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tesla said on Friday it was inviting select customers to buy the Cybercab for personal use, marking a push towards delivering fully designed autonomous vehicles to customers.

Cybercab Features and Pricing

• Tesla posted the announcement on X with an image of the golden butterfly door two-seater, priced at $29,990 with an “Autonomy Subscription” of $299 a month.

Statements from Tesla Leadership

• Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a post on X that the offering would be available nationwide as Tesla receives regulatory approval

Subscription Pricing Concerns

• "The monthly fee is too high," Musk said, adding that it should match the cost of Tesla Full Self Driving and connectivity for other models, which is about $115 per month

Future Plans and Expansion

Robotaxi Rollout Timeline

• The EV maker aims to start selling its Cybercab robotaxis to the public by the end of this year, Lars Moravy, Tesla's vice president of vehicle engineering, said last month

Autonomous Capabilities and Service Areas

• The Cybercab will work unsupervised in all the same geo locations as the robotaxi, Tesla’s head of artificial intelligence, Ashok Elluswamy, said in a separate X post

Expansion of Robotaxi Service

• Tesla launched its unsupervised robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, in June 2025, expanded the offering to Dallas and Houston in April 2026 and rolled it out in Miami in July 2026

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sathvi G Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla’s Cybercab, a steering-wheel‑free autonomous two‑seater, is being offered to select customers by invitation only at a base price of $29,990, with a required $299/month Autonomy Subscription to operate it (editusa.com).
  • The offering signals Tesla's push to deliver fully designed autonomous vehicles to consumers by year‑end 2026, aligning with Lars Moravy’s previous statement on launching Cybercab sales this year (evselect.com.au).
  • Operational scope is limited to supported service areas—initially in and around Austin—and the Cybercab will operate unsupervised in the same geo‑zones as Tesla’s robotaxi fleet (theelectricstandard.ca).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Tesla Cybercab?
The Tesla Cybercab is a fully autonomous two-seater electric vehicle offered to select customers for personal use.
How much does the Tesla Cybercab cost?
The Cybercab is priced at $29,990, with an additional 'Autonomy Subscription' costing $299 a month.
Where is the Tesla Cybercab available?
Tesla plans to offer the Cybercab nationwide as it receives regulatory approval in various regions.
What is included in the Cybercab Autonomy Subscription?
The Autonomy Subscription provides access to full self-driving capabilities, similar to those available in Tesla's other models.
When will the Cybercab be available to the public?
Tesla aims to start selling the Cybercab robotaxis to the public by the end of this year.

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