GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Bessent says Nvidia must 'go outside the company' to find new CEO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Bessent says Nvidia must 'go outside the company' to find new CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance technology leadership Semiconductors

Bessent: Nvidia Should Go Outside for New CEO After Huang's Sudden Exit

Nvidia Faces Leadership Crisis After Huang's Departure

Background on Huang's Resignation

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday said Nvidia needs to "go outside the company" as it seeks a new chief executive after Jensen Huang abruptly stepped down last week.

Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, plunging the chipmaker into crisis.

Bessent's Recommendations for Nvidia's Board

Call for External Leadership

"This makes me think that as the board conducts a search for a new leader that they need to go outside the company, that just (with) what was going on inside the company, they need a dramatic shakeup," Bessent told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" show.

Compliance and Governance Concerns

Bessent also said Nvidia's board and outside counsel needed to answer, within the next 10 days, questions about the company's culture of compliance with export restrictions.

Potential Successors and Board Actions

Approaching External Candidates

Interest in Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas

Nvidia's board has approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its search for a potential replacement for Huang, the Financial Times said on Friday.

Ongoing Reporting

(Reporting by Douglas Gillison; Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sergio Non and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Bessent said Nvidia must ‘go outside the company’ to find new leadership amid a dramatic culture reset, following Huang’s resignation over extramarital affairs tied to national‑security concerns (including a suspected Chinese spy) (apnews.com).
  • He also demanded that Nvidia’s board and its outside counsel address internal compliance with export restrictions—and answer those questions within the next 10 days—as multiple U.S. agencies had previously pushed to blacklist partner Megaspeed over security concerns (apnews.com).
  • The board has already approached Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas as a potential external successor; Haas is among several candidates, and Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jensen Huang step down as Nvidia's CEO?
Jensen Huang resigned after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.
What did Scott Bessent recommend for Nvidia's CEO search?
Scott Bessent recommended that Nvidia look outside the company for its next CEO to ensure a dramatic shakeup.
Who has Nvidia's board approached as a potential CEO replacement?
Nvidia's board has reportedly approached Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas as a possible replacement.
What concerns did Bessent raise about Nvidia's internal culture?
Bessent questioned the company's culture of compliance with export restrictions and called for answers from the board and outside counsel.
How much time did Bessent give Nvidia's board to respond to compliance questions?
Bessent said Nvidia's board should answer compliance questions within the next 10 days.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for SpaceX Starship returns to landing pad from orbit, acing test for reusable rockets

SpaceX Starship returns to landing pad from orbit, acing test for reusable rockets

Image for UK to expand jobs guarantee scheme for young people

UK to expand jobs guarantee scheme for young people

Image for US aviation shutdown blamed on L3 Harris installed router

US aviation shutdown blamed on L3 Harris installed router

Image for Musk says Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang

Musk says Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang

Image for Italy fines Meta $887 million over Android users' data access

Italy fines Meta $887 million over Android users' data access

Image for BoE's Greene says acting proactively now on inflation would 'screw' things up the least

BoE's Greene says acting proactively now on inflation would 'screw' things up the least

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for MSC nears deal to buy majority stake in German shipyard Meyer Werft, Spiegel reports
MSC nears deal to buy majority stake in German shipyard Meyer Werft, Spiegel reports
Image for Tesla invites select customers to buy Cybercab for personal use
Tesla invites select customers to buy Cybercab for personal use
Image for BOE likely to raise rates further in 2027, Pill tells FT
BOE likely to raise rates further in 2027, Pill tells FT
Image for Canada, US make progress on trade deal, Carney says
Canada, US make progress on trade deal, Carney says
Image for What we know about Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang
What we know about Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang
Image for Exclusive-Ex-Nvidia CEO misled top lawyer on affair with Chinese businesswoman, sources say
Exclusive-Ex-Nvidia CEO misled top lawyer on affair with Chinese businesswoman, sources say
Image for Trump to raise nuclear-arms cuts with Putin, Xi on Thursday, White House says
Trump to raise nuclear-arms cuts with Putin, Xi on Thursday, White House says
Image for Democratic US senators order Musk to preserve records on Ukraine Starlink access
Democratic US senators order Musk to preserve records on Ukraine Starlink access
Image for Soros Fund ramps up Intel stake to over $340 million in third quarter
Soros Fund ramps up Intel stake to over $340 million in third quarter
Image for Weil, Gotshal & Manges approves liquidation plan, begins wind-down
Weil, Gotshal & Manges approves liquidation plan, begins wind-down
Image for AstraZeneca cuts 600 sales jobs in US, Bloomberg News reports
AstraZeneca cuts 600 sales jobs in US, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Brookfield, CPPIB consortium enters next round in Uniper sales process, sources say
Brookfield, CPPIB consortium enters next round in Uniper sales process, sources say
View All Finance Posts