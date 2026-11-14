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Musk says Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Musk says Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 14, 2026

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Elon Musk Warns Nvidia Risks Losing Deals After Jensen Huang Ousted

Elon Musk's Comments on Nvidia's Leadership Change

Potential Impact on Nvidia's Business Deals

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said chipmaker Nvidia would lose "critical" deals without its now ousted CEO Jensen Huang, in a post on X on Saturday.

Jensen Huang's Role in Nvidia's Success

Musk said that while Huang drove supply chain "brilliantly" at Nvidia, many such deals were "a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Musk emphasized that many crucial deals at Nvidia were based on Huang’s personal relationships rather than formal contracts, underscoring his irreplaceable role in clinching business.
  • With Huang’s resignation and Colette Kress now serving as interim CEO, investors are concerned Nvidia may scale back its aggressive financial support for AI infrastructure, potentially curtailing financing and chip-backed deals.
  • While rivals like AMD, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are advancing custom chip alternatives, Nvidia’s broad ecosystem support and financing remains pivotal, especially for smaller AI players dependent on its backing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Elon Musk say about Nvidia losing deals?
Elon Musk said Nvidia would lose 'critical' deals without its now ousted CEO Jensen Huang.
Why are Nvidia's deals considered at risk after Jensen Huang's departure?
Musk stated that many deals were handshake agreements with Jensen Huang rather than formal contracts.
What role did Jensen Huang play in Nvidia's success according to Elon Musk?
Musk emphasized that Huang drove Nvidia's supply chain 'brilliantly.'
Who reported Elon Musk's comments on Nvidia and Jensen Huang?
The comments were reported by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru and edited by Alexandra Hudson.

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