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What we know about Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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What we know about Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 14, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 14, 2026

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Chinese Businesswoman Alice Huang: Career, Nvidia Ties, and Spying Allegations

Profile and Allegations Surrounding Alice Huang

By Wen-Yee Lee, Andrew Silver and Laurie Chen

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Alice Huang had a long career in Chinese finance before later emerging as an executive in the global race for artificial-intelligence chips.

Background and Career Overview

Known also as Huang Le, she was a top executive of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based tech company that was an Nvidia business partner in the Asia-Pacific region. Her reported affair with Jensen Huang led in part to his resignation as Nvidia CEO on November 12. 

Spying Allegations and Government Investigations

Several news organizations, including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, have reported that US and other government authorities had suspicions that Alice Huang was spying for Beijing. In the spring of 2026, Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the drafting of a classified memo detailing intelligence indicating that China’s Ministry of State Security had recruited Huang to target Nvidia’s CEO, the New York Times said.

Reuters has not been able to verify any of the allegations made in the New York Times, along with other media reports, about Huang's suspected spying for China. 

Beijing has denied Alice Huang is a spy. Reuters attempts to reach Alice Huang have been unsuccessful. Jensen Huang and Alice Huang are not related.

Key Details About Alice Huang

Here are more details about what is known about Alice Huang: 

Suspicions of Spying, Government Statements

The New York Times reported on November 10 that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had briefed President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One en ​route to China in May about US intelligence indicating Jensen Huang was involved with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy. 

The briefing marked at least the second time in seven months that Trump had been told about the intelligence, the Times ​reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Reuters was not able to confirm these warnings to Trump.

President Trump said on November 9 that the FBI was looking into the spying allegations. He said Jensen Huang told him he had no idea of the spying allegations, and also said he did not need to act on intelligence when he was briefed.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on November 12 that the Department of Justice had not yet reached a conclusion as to whether Alice Huang was a spy for China. CNN reported that day that US intelligence officials are still working to understand their relationship, citing people who say there is disagreement about the strength of the evidence that she was recruited to spy for Beijing. 

Singapore's home affairs ministry said on November 12 that it had seized Alice Huang's passport in 2025 while investigating her for other offenses, including buying servers that were exported via Singapore to Malaysia without entering the Singapore market. The ministry said there was insufficient evidence to establish Alice Huang had committed any offenses.

The country's foreign ministry also said it received "limited" help from the US in its probe that began in 2025 into false declarations in the purchase of servers and other related offenses. Alice Huang left the country in February and was barred from re-entering following Singapore's investigation, the ministry said.  

Ties to Jensen Huang

The Financial Times reported on November 6 that Alice Huang had a romantic affair with Jensen Huang. On November 8, Jensen Huang released a statement acknowledging an extramarital affair, without naming Alice Huang in the statement.

Reuters has verified photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang together at several different events over the last two-plus years, with the earliest dating to December 2023.

Role at Megaspeed

Huang became the controlling shareholder of Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed International in March 2023, according to Washington-based research group C4ADS, which reviewed corporate records.

US Investigation into Megaspeed

In October 2025, the New York Times reported the company was under US investigation over whether it was helping Chinese customers obtain advanced Nvidia chips subject to Washington's export controls. China has denied this allegation, and there has been no public finding that Megaspeed violated ​the rules.

Earlier this week, The Information reported that Jensen Huang's ties to Alice Huang facilitated at least $7.5 billion in Nvidia chip sales to China.

Megaspeed said on November 12 that it has cooperated with US inspections.

Corporate Roles

Alice Huang previously worked in banking and investment management, according to Chinese fund-industry records and an indexed profile on private-fund database ​Simuwang, which also listed an earlier career in television journalism. She also held senior positions at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management, a Chinese investment firm.

She held senior roles ​at a Shanghai investment firm before her role at Megaspeed, according to financial records, corporate filings and company materials reviewed by Reuters. 

(Additional reporting by Reuters staff; writing by David Gaffen; editing by Edward Tobin)

Key Takeaways

  • Alice Huang rose from journalism and Chinese finance (e.g. HSBC, CITIC) to become a Megaspeed executive, navigating AI chip markets across Asia. (lemonde.fr)
  • U.S. intelligence believes she may have been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security, possibly facilitating over $7.5 billion in restricted Nvidia chip shipments to China via a network of affiliated companies. (investing.com)
  • Investigations are ongoing: Singapore barred her re-entry after seizing her passport; the U.S. DOJ and intelligence agencies have reached no conclusion; Congress has sought closed-door briefings with Nvidia leadership. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Alice Huang?
Alice Huang is a Chinese businesswoman with a long career in finance, known for being an executive at Megaspeed and her alleged ties to Nvidia.
What are the allegations against Alice Huang?
Reports allege Alice Huang was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to spy on Nvidia's CEO, though no charges have been confirmed.
What is Alice Huang's connection to Jensen Huang?
Alice Huang reportedly had a romantic affair with Jensen Huang, which partly led to his resignation as Nvidia CEO.
Was Alice Huang involved in illegal activities in Singapore?
Singapore investigated Alice Huang for offenses related to exporting servers, but found insufficient evidence of wrongdoing.
What role did Alice Huang play at Megaspeed?
Alice Huang became the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based tech firm investigated for helping Chinese clients obtain Nvidia chips.

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