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Jensen Huang discusses comeback as Nvidia CEO with allies, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Jensen Huang discusses comeback as Nvidia CEO with allies, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 15, 2026

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Jensen Huang Discusses Potential Return as Nvidia CEO After Recent Scandal

Jensen Huang's Possible Comeback and Industry Reactions

Discussions of Return and Support Efforts

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Jensen Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia's chief executive, and has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lobbying and Industry Backing

One Huang ally told the FT they were putting together a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief's return and would try to garner support from the White House.

Widespread Support in Tech

"Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," the person said, adding that the efforts had Huang's support.

Nvidia's Board and Succession Plans

The report comes days after the FT reported that Nvidia's board had approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Background: Scandal and Resignation

Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced AI chips to China. The scandal has plunged the chipmaker into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll.

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Key Takeaways

  • Huang’s allies have formed a “war room” of tech executives to lobby for his reinstatement, including courting support from the White House. (reddit.com)
  • Nvidia’s board has reportedly approached Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas as a potential successor, though the company states no formal contact has been made. (live.euronext.com)
  • Huang resigned on November 12, 2026, following revelations of extramarital affairs—including one with a suspected Chinese spy—and the company is now navigating a high-stakes leadership transition amid regulatory and reputational fallout. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jensen Huang step down as Nvidia CEO?
Jensen Huang stepped down after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, leading to a major scandal.
Is Jensen Huang considering returning as Nvidia CEO?
Yes, Jensen Huang is reportedly discussing a potential comeback as Nvidia CEO with the support of Silicon Valley allies.
Who is involved in supporting Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia?
A group of Silicon Valley executives is reportedly lobbying for his return, with plans to seek support from the White House.
Who else has Nvidia's board considered for CEO?
Nvidia's board has approached Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas as a potential successor to Jensen Huang.

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