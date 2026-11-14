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UK to expand jobs guarantee scheme for young people - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK to expand jobs guarantee scheme for young people

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 14, 2026

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Finance Banking Youth Employment Government Policy

UK Expands Nationwide Jobs Guarantee Scheme for Young People

Government Measures to Tackle Youth Unemployment

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The British government announced on Saturday that it would expand a programme to provide guaranteed jobs to young people and extend it nationwide as part of measures to address the problem of youth unemployment.

Youth Unemployment Statistics

Britain had 981,000 people aged 16-24 not in employment, education or training in the second quarter of this year, accounting for 13% of the age group as a whole.

Expansion of the Jobs Guarantee Scheme

Nationwide Rollout and Eligibility

• The Department for Work and Pensions said a trial scheme to provide guaranteed jobs for every eligible 18 to 24-year-old on Universal Credit welfare would roll out across Britain from the end of November, helping more than 90,000 young people

Changes to Eligibility Period

• From April, the scheme will be extended to support those eligible after only 12 months on Universal Credit rather than the current 18 months

Programme Details

• The programme offers 25 hours a week of paid work for six months, funded by the government. It will now be available across all areas of England, Scotland and Wales

Government Statements and Future Reports

Official Comments

• "The longer someone is out of work, the harder it is to get back in, and no young person should be left waiting on a scrapheap for an opportunity," Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said

Upcoming Report on Youth Inactivity

Report by Alan Milburn

• Announcement comes ahead of a report next week by former minister Alan Milburn, a Labour Party ally of Prime Minister Andy Burnham, which will detail causes of rising youth inactivity and give recommendations for helping more young people into work

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • In Q2 2026, around 981,000 UK 16‑24‑year‑olds—13.0%—were NEET (not in education, employment or training) (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).
  • The nationwide rollout of the Jobs Guarantee will offer 25 hours/week of paid work for six months to eligible Universal Credit claimants, expanding from the current 18‑month requirement to 12 months from April (gov.uk).
  • Over 90,000 young people are expected to benefit from the scheme over the next three years as part of a £2.5 billion youth employment drive (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK's jobs guarantee scheme for young people?
It's a government programme providing guaranteed paid jobs for eligible 18-24-year-olds on Universal Credit to address youth unemployment.
How many young people will benefit from the scheme expansion?
More than 90,000 young people across Britain are expected to benefit from the expanded jobs guarantee scheme.
How does the eligibility period for the scheme change in April?
From April, young people will be eligible after 12 months on Universal Credit instead of 18 months.
What are the working conditions of the scheme?
The programme offers 25 hours a week of paid work for six months, funded by the government.
Which areas will the expanded jobs scheme cover?
The expanded scheme will be available in all areas of England, Scotland, and Wales.

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