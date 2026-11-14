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BoE's Greene says acting proactively now on inflation would 'screw' things up the least - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BoE's Greene says acting proactively now on inflation would 'screw' things up the least

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 14, 2026

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BoE's Megan Greene: Proactive Rate Hikes Best Approach Amid Inflation Uncertainty

Bank of England's Approach to Inflation and Interest Rates

Greene Advocates for Proactive Policy

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Megan Greene said on Saturday it was better to act proactively now to get on top of inflation than to take a more cautious approach and risk significant second-round effects.

Greene was among the majority of Monetary Policy Committee members who at the BoE's November meeting voted to raise borrowing costs to 4% from 3.75%, and had previously been part of a minority calling for an earlier rate hike.

Uncertainty and Risk Management

"When you have no idea where inflation is going, when you're facing uncertainty, I think you need to adopt an attitude of how can I screw this up the least?" she told a conference held by the Centre for European Reform.

Greene restated her view that, given the uncertainty about the inflation outlook, it was less risky for the BoE to raise rates too much and then have to cut them if second-round effects did not materialise, than to wait too long to tighten policy and thereby risk letting inflation get out of hand.

Long-Term Inflation Concerns

"I think the risk of not getting on top of inflation coming out of a period when we've had inflation over target for the best part of about five-and-a-half years, that's the bigger risk, that would be the bigger policy mistake," she said.

"So I think there's a benefit in acting proactively in terms of kind of screwing it up the least."

Market Expectations and Future Rate Hikes

Greene wrote earlier this week that it was appropriate for the BoE to "proactively tighten" its monetary policy stance to guard against the risk of pay growth getting stuck at around 3.5% or higher and firms passing the costs on through higher inflation.

Financial markets are betting on the BoE hiking interest rates again in December and following that up with two or possibly three more quarter-point moves in 2027.

Comments from BoE Officials

BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill told the Financial Times in an interview published on Saturday it was likely there would be a need to raise rates further in 2027, over and above an increase at the next meeting in December.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla and Michael HoldenEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Megan Greene favors proactive rate hikes to minimise policy missteps amid uncertainty
  • She believes acting now and potentially cutting later is safer than allowing inflation to entrench
  • Markets expect further BoE tightening: December hike likely, with additional increases through 2027 to possibly near 5%

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Megan Greene support proactive rate hikes by the BoE?
Megan Greene believes acting proactively on inflation by raising rates now is less risky than waiting, as delayed action could let inflation spiral.
What interest rate decision did the BoE take in November?
The Bank of England raised borrowing costs to 4% from 3.75% at its November meeting.
What risks does Greene see in delaying inflation action?
Greene sees a bigger policy risk in not containing inflation, especially after prolonged periods above target, compared to raising rates early.
What are market expectations for the BoE's future rate hikes?
Markets anticipate the BoE will hike rates again in December and possibly follow with two or three more quarter-point increases in 2027.
What is the main focus of Greene's recent policy recommendations?
Greene recommends the BoE proactively tighten monetary policy to mitigate risks of persistent inflation and wage growth.

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