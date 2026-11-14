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MSC nears deal to buy majority stake in German shipyard Meyer Werft, Spiegel reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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MSC nears deal to buy majority stake in German shipyard Meyer Werft, Spiegel reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 14, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

MSC Set to Acquire Majority Stake in German Shipbuilder Meyer Werft

Details of the Acquisition and Stakeholder Involvement

Background of the Deal

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The German government and regional state of Lower Saxony are nearing a deal that gives Geneva-based shipping group MSC the right to acquire about 80% of the shares in German shipbuilder Meyer Werft, Spiegel magazine reported on Saturday.

State Rescue and Equity Contribution

The majority stake in question stems from a state rescue by the federal government and Lower Saxony at the end of 2024, when each acquired around 40% and contributed a combined €400 million ($441 million) in equity.

Current Negotiations and Stakeholder Responses

Official Statements

Germany's economy ministry said it would not comment on ongoing negotiations. MSC and Meyer Werft, which is based in Papenburg in Lower Saxony, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Meyer family could not immediately be reached.

Joint Ownership Discussions

Meyer Family's Role and History

Spiegel said the Meyer family, which founded the company in 1795 and holds the remaining 20%, is working with MSC towards a form of joint ownership that would see the family increase its holding.

Timeline and Ongoing Talks

It reported that a deal would be signed next Tuesday, without specifying its sources.

Spiegel cited a spokesperson for the family as saying that "very constructive" talks were ongoing with all parties involved. 

Additional Information

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

Report Credits

(Reporting by Ralf Banser and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • MSC may gain majority ownership (~80%) of Meyer Werft via purchase from public shareholders following a 2024 rescue.
  • The Meyer family, holding the remaining ~20%, is negotiating to possibly increase its stake while retaining joint ownership.
  • The deal aligns with ongoing MSC–Meyer Werft shipbuilding pact (New Frontier class), promising long-term collaboration and stabilisation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring a majority stake in Meyer Werft?
Geneva-based shipping group MSC is nearing a deal to acquire about 80% of the shares in Meyer Werft.
What role did the German government and Lower Saxony play in the deal?
Both the German government and Lower Saxony acquired around 40% of Meyer Werft during a state rescue, providing €400 million in equity.
What is the Meyer family's involvement in Meyer Werft after the deal?
The Meyer family, holding the remaining 20%, is working with MSC towards joint ownership and aims to increase its holding.
When is the MSC-Meyer Werft deal expected to be signed?
The deal is reported to be signed next Tuesday, according to Spiegel magazine.
Where is Meyer Werft located?
Meyer Werft is based in Papenburg, in the regional state of Lower Saxony, Germany.

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