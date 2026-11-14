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BOE likely to raise rates further in 2027, Pill tells FT - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BOE likely to raise rates further in 2027, Pill tells FT

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 14, 2026

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Bank of England Expected to Raise Interest Rates Further in 2027

Bank of England's Interest Rate Outlook and Inflation Concerns

Recent Rate Hikes and Policy Stance

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will probably need to raise interest rates further in 2027, over and above an increase at the next meeting in December, to combat inflation, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill told the Financial Times in an interview published on Saturday.

Britain's central bank raised interest rates to 4% from 3.75% in its November meeting, the first rise since August 2023. Pill told the FT that hike was a “significant step” towards getting monetary policy into a better place, but that “we have further to go.” 

Chief Economist's Perspective on Future Rate Increases

“My view would be we will see evidence that motivates further rises” Pill told the newspaper, referring to the need for rate hikes next year, given the risks of second-round effects from elevated energy costs. “We will do what is necessary to get inflation back to 2% through time.” 

Inflation Drivers and Economic Risks

British inflation, driven by second-round effects on wages caused by the ​Iran war, is likely to ‌rise to around 5% in the middle of next year, according to the BoE, which is more than double the central bank's target. 

Geopolitical Factors and Energy Prices

Pill considered an end to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran and a fall in energy prices to be a “very low probability,” signalling that he is set to vote for another quarter-point increase next month, the FT said.

Concerns Over Second-Round Effects

"My bias, for what it’s worth, is that I worry about the inflationary impact being magnified by second-round effects,” he told the newspaper, adding that he believed that the central bank should have acted sooner to combat inflation. “In my view, we waited too long.”  

Market Expectations and Future Outlook

Markets currently price in 90 basis points of tightening by end 2027, implying rates could get close to 5% in 2027. Pill said these expectations were “not outrageous.” 

Because of the delays in hiking borrowing costs, “the ability to be modest [in the scale of rate rises] has diminished," he told the FT. 

Leadership and Succession

Pill signalled that he would not seek a third term as the bank’s chief economist when his current term ends in September 2027, according to the report.

(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard and Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Huw Pill called November’s 25bp rise to 4% a “significant step,” but said “we have further to go,” indicating further rate increases in 2027. (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • The BoE projects UK CPI inflation will reach around 5% in mid‑2027, driven by energy-related second‑round effects, particularly via wages and food prices. (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • Markets are pricing in about 90bp of tightening by the end of 2027—implying rates could approach 5%—a projection Pill described as “not outrageous.” (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Bank of England expected to raise interest rates in 2027?
The BOE sees the need for further rate hikes in 2027 to combat inflation, especially due to risks from elevated energy costs and second-round effects.
What is the Bank of England’s inflation target?
The Bank of England aims to bring inflation back to its target of 2 percent over time.
How high could Bank of England interest rates go by 2027?
Markets currently price in rate rises that could bring Bank of England rates close to 5% by 2027.
What has caused inflation to rise in the UK?
Rising energy costs and second-round wage effects, partly triggered by the Iran conflict, have pushed UK inflation higher.
Will Huw Pill remain as BOE Chief Economist after 2027?
According to the report, Huw Pill does not intend to seek a third term after his current term ends in September 2027.

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