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Exclusive-Ex-Nvidia CEO misled top lawyer on affair with Chinese businesswoman, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Ex-Nvidia CEO misled top lawyer on affair with Chinese businesswoman, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 14, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 14, 2026

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Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Misled Leaders About Chinese Business Ties

Details Emerge on Jensen Huang’s Relationships and Company Fallout

By Max A. Cherney and Jeffrey Dastin

Background of the Allegations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang misled several of the company's leaders, including general counsel Tim Teter and chief marketing officer Alison Wagonfeld, about the nature of his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, with whom he had an affair, according to two people familiar with the matter and internal correspondence reviewed by Reuters.

Reuters reviewed several exchanges from October on condition of not quoting verbatim from the messages. The news agency is the first to report on this correspondence.

Jensen Huang’s Resignation and Apology

On Thursday, Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO, a spectacular fall from the chip industry's heights where he was a pioneer of technology central to the recent boom in artificial intelligence.

He apologized in a statement on Sunday for being unfaithful to his wife and for disappointing the company. His statement did not specifically name Alice Huang, a former top executive of Nvidia customer Megaspeed International, whom the US was investigating for potentially spying for China. Jensen Huang and Alice Huang share a last name but are not related.

Additional Relationships and Media Reports

The New York Times earlier this week reported Huang also had an extramarital relationship with an Nvidia employee, and Reuters reported on Thursday that Huang had another intimate relationship with a different Nvidia employee.

Reactions from Nvidia and Involved Parties

Teter did not respond to a request for comment. Wagonfeld did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for ex-CEO Huang and an Nvidia spokesperson declined to comment. A phone call and email to contact information listed on a business card for Alice Huang went unanswered.

Internal Communications and Company Response

During the autumn of 2025 and in October 2026, in response to press queries that drew some Nvidia leaders' attention to his relationship with Megaspeed and Alice Huang, Huang at both times described their interactions as appropriate, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Reuters only reviewed messages from the exchanges in October, not the ones from 2025.

In two separate messages in October, Huang told Nvidia leaders, including Teter and Wagonfeld, that the interactions reflected standard business dealings with customers. In other messages, Huang affirmed the routine nature of his interactions with Megaspeed.

Consideration of Legal Action

Nvidia's Huang also discussed taking legal action against the New York Times after it published an article in October of last year that drew attention to his meetings in public with Alice Huang, the people said.

That article had prompted Jensen Huang to communicate with some Nvidia leaders in 2025 about their interactions, which he did not describe as an affair, the people said. Ultimately, neither Nvidia nor Huang filed a lawsuit against the paper. A spokesperson for the New York Times said the paper received no legal demand.

Timeline and Investigation

It is unclear when his relationship with Alice Huang became intimate. Photos posted online and verified by Reuters show them together in the US, China and elsewhere, dating as far back as December 2023.

Board Investigation and Government Concerns

On November 10, the independent members of Nvidia's board said they hired Wall Street law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct an independent investigation after the New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported on Huang's relations with Alice Huang, as well as US authorities' suspicions that she was spying for China. Beijing has denied she is a spy.

Reuters has not independently verified whether Alice Huang was working on behalf of the Chinese government.

Jensen Huang said in an interview with Bloomberg published on October 29 that the US government had not informed him about its suspicions regarding Alice Huang.

Impact on Nvidia

Nvidia's stock has fallen more than 30% since its October 6 closing high, erasing more than $1.8 trillion from its market capitalization.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin and Max A. Cherney in San Francisco; additional reporting by Krystal Hu; Editing by Kenneth Li, Lincoln E. Feast and David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • Huang mischaracterized his relationship with Alice Huang—an executive at Megaspeed suspected by US intelligence of espionage—as routine business, misleading general counsel Tim Teter and CMO Alison Wagonfeld. Reuters reviewed October messages where he framed interactions as standard customer dealings. citeturn199631news main, turn199631search0
  • Nvidia’s board, led by independent members, retained Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and former US Attorney Joon H. Kim to conduct an independent investigation, and CFO Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO following Huang’s immediate resignation on November 11, 2026. (washingtonpost.com)
  • Alice Huang, a Singapore-based Megaspeed executive, is suspected of facilitating the flow of Nvidia AI chips—worth billions—into China, raising national security and export control concerns that spurred congressional and regulatory attention. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang resign?
Jensen Huang resigned after it was revealed he misled company leaders about an affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang.
Who is Alice Huang in relation to Nvidia's scandal?
Alice Huang is a Chinese businesswoman and former executive of Megaspeed International, linked to an affair with Jensen Huang amid US investigations.
What impact did the scandal have on Nvidia's stock price?
Nvidia's stock fell over 30% since early October, wiping out more than $1.8 trillion in market value.
Was Alice Huang accused of spying for China?
US authorities suspected Alice Huang of spying for China, but Reuters did not independently verify the claim and Beijing denied the allegation.
Did Nvidia pursue legal action against media outlets?
Although Nvidia discussed suing the New York Times over its reporting, neither Jensen Huang nor Nvidia ended up taking legal action.

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