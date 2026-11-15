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Intel sued by shareholders following 29% stock plunge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Intel sued by shareholders following 29% stock plunge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 15, 2026

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Intel Faces Shareholder Lawsuit After 29% Stock Plunge on PC Sales Slowdown

Intel Sued by Shareholders Over Concealed PC Sales Slowdown

By Jonathan Stempel

Background of the Lawsuit

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Intel has been sued by shareholders who accused the US chipmaker of defrauding them by concealing the impact of a prolonged slowdown in personal computer sales that caused its stock price to plunge nearly 29% in a single day.

Details of the Class Action Filing

In a proposed class action filed on Friday in the San Jose, California, federal court, shareholders led by a Michigan pension fund said Intel was too slow to disclose information about how slowing PC sales and an inventory glut would weigh on revenue.

Shareholder Claims and Allegations

The shareholders said Intel's problems with PC sales and excess inventory outweighed data center construction and other benefits related to the artificial intelligence boom.

They also said Intel had the motive and opportunity to defraud by raising capital in mid-August, halfway through its "disastrous" third quarter, when it sold $23 billion of stock at $95 per share. 

The sale came as Intel looked to build out its chip contract manufacturing business, a key part of Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan's business strategy. Shares of Intel closed Friday at $59.66.

Market Impact and Company Response

Intel did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

Stock Price Plunge and Financial Effects

Shares of Intel fell 28.6% on October 30, wiping out about $140 billion of market value, one day after the Santa Clara, California-based company projected lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and profit and forecast a prolonged slowdown in PC sales.

Executive Commentary on the Situation

Tan told analysts that he was disappointed by manufacturing supply shortages, an "unprecedented memory crunch," and resulting softness in PCs. 

"We need to address these challenges with urgency," Tan added.

Industry Context and Broader Implications

Like many other large technology companies, Intel has poured money into manufacturing, but supply disruptions have made it harder to benefit from growing demand for data center chips. Meanwhile, rising memory prices have made PCs more expensive, weighing on demand.

Lawsuit Details and Defendants

Friday's lawsuit, led by the City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System, seeks unspecified damages for Intel shareholders between July 23, 2026, and October 29, 2026. Tan and Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner are also defendants.

Recent Stock Performance

Intel shares are up 62% this year through Friday, though they have slid from their recent peak of $142.35 on June 30.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Key Takeaways

  • Intel’s stock fell about 28.6–29% on October 30, 2026—the worst single‑day drop since 1974—after it forecast weaker Q4 revenue and warned that a PC sales slump would extend into mid‑2027 (etf.net).
  • Despite beating Q3 earnings estimates and seeing data center revenue rise ~78%, Intel’s weak outlook, production constraints including a temporary shutdown at its Israeli fab, and depleting PC demand drove the downturn (techcrunch.com).
  • The lawsuit alleges Intel misled investors by downplaying the PC slowdown’s severity and inventory issues while selling $23 billion in stock during Q3; plaintiffs seek unspecified damages for shareholders between July 23 and October 29, 2026 (techcrunch.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Intel shareholders suing the company?
Shareholders accuse Intel of concealing the impact of slowing PC sales and inventory issues, which allegedly led to a sharp stock price decline.
How much did Intel's stock fall?
Intel's stock plunged nearly 29% in a single day, wiping out about $140 billion in market value.
What period does the lawsuit cover?
The lawsuit seeks damages for Intel shareholders who bought stock between July 23, 2026, and October 29, 2026.
Who are the defendants in the Intel shareholder lawsuit?
CEO Lip-Bu Tan, CFO David Zinsner, and Intel Corporation are named as defendants in the lawsuit.
What factors contributed to Intel’s revenue decline?
A slowdown in PC sales, an inventory glut, manufacturing supply shortages, and higher memory prices contributed to the revenue decline.

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