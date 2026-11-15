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Irish EU presidency proposes slower cuts to industry's free carbon permits

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 15, 2026

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Irish EU Presidency Seeks Slower Industry Cuts to Free Carbon Permits

EU Carbon Market Reform: Proposed Changes and Implications

By Julia Payne

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The EU's Irish presidency has proposed changes to the bloc's carbon market that would slow the phase-out of free emissions permits for industry and exempt smaller installations from new decarbonisation requirements, a compromise text showed on Sunday.

The text, which EU countries will debate on Wednesday, is part of talks on the European Commission's review of the EU Emissions Trading System. Brussels is redesigning the scheme to meet the EU's legally binding goal of cutting net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 from 1990 levels. 

Overview of the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS)

The ETS, which covers power generation, industry, aviation and shipping, puts a price on carbon by requiring companies to surrender a permit for every metric ton of CO2 they emit. The scheme was designed to deliver the EU's 2030 climate target and, if left unchanged, would reduce the supply of permits to near zero by 2039. 

Each year, around 57% of ETS permits are auctioned, while the rest are given to industries for free to curb their CO2 bills, helping them compete with foreign rivals that do not face similar costs. 

Key Changes Proposed by the Irish Presidency

Adjustment of Industrial Benchmarks

A key change concerns industrial benchmarks, which determine how many free permits sectors such as steel, chemicals, cement and fertilisers receive. The text would base benchmarks on the most efficient installations representing 10% of a sector's production volume, replacing the current method based on the 10% most efficient installations. Industry groups have argued the existing method allows a small number of exceptionally efficient plants to disproportionately influence the benchmark.

Gradual Phase-In of Benchmark Cuts

It would also phase in benchmark cuts through annual updates rather than in one step every five years, resulting in a more gradual reduction in free allowances. 

Exemptions and Incentives for Installations

Under the compromise, small installations — those that received fewer than 5,000 free permits over the previous allocation period — would be exempt from the Commission's proposed requirement to submit decarbonisation investment plans in order to qualify for free permits.

For larger installations, companies would be able to access the final 20% of their free allocation once construction begins on an eligible decarbonisation project, rather than waiting until the project is completed under the Commission proposal.

Broader Investment Opportunities

The text also broadens opportunities for companies to pool investments across industrial clusters and value chains, and clarifies that certain heat-pump investments connected to district-heating networks can count towards compliance with investment requirements.

Political Outlook and Next Steps

"The Irish Presidency is taking a constructive approach to deliver agreement on the ETS1 Review at the December Environment Council," a spokesperson for the Irish presidency said on Sunday.

EU governments and the European Parliament must each agree their negotiating positions before entering talks to agree a final law.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Benchmarks for free ETS permits would be based on the most efficient 10% of production volumes, not individual installations, reducing skew from outliers.
  • Benchmark reductions would be introduced annually instead of every five years, allowing a smoother transition for industries.
  • Smaller installations (those previously receiving <5,000 permits) would be exempted from mandatory decarbonisation investment plans to qualify for free allowances.

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes has the Irish EU presidency proposed for the carbon market?
They propose slower cuts to free emissions permits for industry and exemptions for smaller installations from new decarbonisation plans.
How do the proposed changes affect industrial benchmarks for free permits?
Benchmarks would be based on the most efficient installations representing 10% of production volume, replacing the current method.
Will smaller installations need to submit decarbonisation investment plans?
No, smaller sites receiving fewer than 5,000 free permits will be exempt from this requirement.
What is the goal of the EU Emissions Trading System redesign?
To help meet the EU's legal commitment to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 compared to 1990 levels.
How will access to free permits change for larger industrial installations?
Larger installations can access the final 20% of free allocations once construction on a decarbonisation project begins, instead of upon project completion.

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