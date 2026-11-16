GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK property asking prices fall more than usual in November, Rightmove says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK property asking prices fall more than usual in November, Rightmove says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK Property Asking Prices Drop More Than Usual in November, Rightmove Reports

Rightmove Data Reveals Unusual Decline in UK Property Market

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Asking prices for British homes marketed in the four weeks to November 7 fell by more than usual for the time of year as high mortgage interest costs, caused by the Iran war, squeezed prospective buyers, property website Rightmove said on Monday.

Monthly and Annual Price Changes

Asking prices dropped by a monthly 1.8%, a bigger decline than the usual 1.1% fall seen at that time of year over the past decade, and were 0.2% lower than a year earlier. Rightmove said. Prices rose by 1.0% in Rightmove's October period.

Expert Commentary

"Higher mortgage rates have been a feature of the market for many months now and sellers are increasingly having to adapt to buyers' tighter budgets," Colleen Babcock, property expert at Rightmove, said.

Key Market Highlights

Future Price Trends

• Asking prices are on course to end 2026 lower than in 2025

Mortgage Rate Movements

• The average two-year fixed mortgage interest rate fell to 5.51% from 5.55% a month earlier but is well above an average 4.25% before the start of the Iran war

Buyer Demand and Sales Activity

• Buyer demand is down 8% compared with a year ago, and the number of agreed sales has fallen by 7%

Property Supply Trends

• The number of homes for sale stood at a 12-year high, while the number of newly listed properties rose by 3% from a year earlier

Survey Methodology

• The survey was based on prices of properties put up for sale between October 11 and November 7

Interest Rate and Lending Updates

• The Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years in November, but mortgage rates had been pricing in an increase months before, and markets see 0.9 percentage points more in tightening by the end of 2027

House Price Index Data

• Mortgage lender Lloyds reported that house prices fell 1.2%year-on-year in October, the biggest fall in three years

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • Asking‑price decline of 1.8% in early November surpasses the usual 1.1% seasonal fall and marks a 0.2% annual decline
  • High mortgage interest rates—now 5–6% versus around 4.25% pre‑Iran war—are squeezing affordability and cooling demand
  • Market indicators show buyer demand down ~8%, agreed sales down ~7%, with stock at a 12‑year high and speculated house price drop of ~1.5% in 2027

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK property asking prices fall more than usual in November?
High mortgage interest costs, mainly due to the Iran war, reduced buyer demand, resulting in a 1.8% drop, exceeding the typical 1.1% decline.
How much did asking prices decrease compared to last year?
Asking prices were 0.2% lower than a year earlier, according to Rightmove data.
What is the current trend in UK mortgage rates?
The average two-year fixed mortgage rate is 5.51%, down from 5.55% a month ago but still higher than the pre-Iran war average of 4.25%.
How has buyer demand and home sales changed compared to last year?
Buyer demand is down 8% and agreed sales have fallen by 7% versus a year ago.
What did Lloyds report about UK house prices in October?
Lloyds reported that house prices fell by 1.2% year-on-year in October, marking the biggest fall in three years.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Yen steady against euro and dollar after soft Japanese GDP data

Yen steady against euro and dollar after soft Japanese GDP data

Image for Inside China's drive to build an AI-native generation

Inside China's drive to build an AI-native generation

Image for Intel sued by shareholders following 29% stock plunge

Intel sued by shareholders following 29% stock plunge

Image for Irish EU presidency proposes slower cuts to industry's free carbon permits

Irish EU presidency proposes slower cuts to industry's free carbon permits

Image for Jensen Huang discusses comeback as Nvidia CEO with allies, FT reports

Jensen Huang discusses comeback as Nvidia CEO with allies, FT reports

Image for Bessent says Nvidia must 'go outside the company' to find new CEO

Bessent says Nvidia must 'go outside the company' to find new CEO

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for SpaceX Starship returns to landing pad from orbit, acing test for reusable rockets
SpaceX Starship returns to landing pad from orbit, acing test for reusable rockets
Image for UK to expand jobs guarantee scheme for young people
UK to expand jobs guarantee scheme for young people
Image for US aviation shutdown blamed on L3 Harris installed router
US aviation shutdown blamed on L3 Harris installed router
Image for Musk says Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang
Musk says Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang
Image for Italy fines Meta $887 million over Android users' data access
Italy fines Meta $887 million over Android users' data access
Image for BoE's Greene says acting proactively now on inflation would 'screw' things up the least
BoE's Greene says acting proactively now on inflation would 'screw' things up the least
Image for MSC nears deal to buy majority stake in German shipyard Meyer Werft, Spiegel reports
MSC nears deal to buy majority stake in German shipyard Meyer Werft, Spiegel reports
Image for Tesla invites select customers to buy Cybercab for personal use
Tesla invites select customers to buy Cybercab for personal use
Image for BOE likely to raise rates further in 2027, Pill tells FT
BOE likely to raise rates further in 2027, Pill tells FT
Image for Canada, US make progress on trade deal, Carney says
Canada, US make progress on trade deal, Carney says
Image for What we know about Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang
What we know about Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang
Image for Exclusive-Ex-Nvidia CEO misled top lawyer on affair with Chinese businesswoman, sources say
Exclusive-Ex-Nvidia CEO misled top lawyer on affair with Chinese businesswoman, sources say
View All Finance Posts