GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Canada, US make progress on trade deal, Carney says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Canada, US make progress on trade deal, Carney says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking trade International Relations

Canada and US Making Progress Toward Trade Deal, Carney Announces

Key Developments in Canada-US Trade Negotiations

Substantive Talks Between Leaders

MANILA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Saturday he had held lengthy, substantive talks with US President Donald Trump and the two countries were making progress towards a trade deal, though they had yet to reach an agreement.

Canada’s Commitment to NATO and European Security

Carney’s Position on NATO

Carney, who is in the Philippines for a state visit and meeting with Southeast Asian leaders, also said his country would not walk away from NATO and that the security architecture for a free Europe would be determined by a free Europe and NATO, not Russia.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • Carney confirmed progress in Canada‑US trade talks following a substantive meeting with Trump in Manila, though no deal yet exists, noting the U.S. has dropped some earlier demands (marketscreener.com)
  • Recent weeks have seen a slight intensification in talks, with both sides signaling readiness to reach a mutually beneficial agreement after a breakdown during the summer trade war (investing.com)
  • Carney reaffirmed that Canada remains committed to NATO, stressing that the security architecture of a free Europe will be determined by Europe and NATO—not Russia (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mark Carney say about the Canada-US trade deal?
Mark Carney stated that Canada and the US are making progress toward a trade deal, following substantive talks with US President Donald Trump.
Has an agreement been reached on the Canada-US trade deal?
No, according to Carney, while there has been progress, an agreement on the trade deal has not yet been reached.
Where did Mark Carney meet with Donald Trump?
Mark Carney held discussions with Donald Trump in Manila, Philippines, during his state visit and meetings with Southeast Asian leaders.
What did Mark Carney say about Canada’s commitment to NATO?
Carney emphasized that Canada would not walk away from NATO and that Europe’s security should be determined by a free Europe and NATO, not Russia.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for What we know about Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang

What we know about Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang

Image for Exclusive-Ex-Nvidia CEO misled top lawyer on affair with Chinese businesswoman, sources say

Exclusive-Ex-Nvidia CEO misled top lawyer on affair with Chinese businesswoman, sources say

Image for Trump to raise nuclear-arms cuts with Putin, Xi on Thursday, White House says

Trump to raise nuclear-arms cuts with Putin, Xi on Thursday, White House says

Image for Democratic US senators order Musk to preserve records on Ukraine Starlink access

Democratic US senators order Musk to preserve records on Ukraine Starlink access

Image for Soros Fund ramps up Intel stake to over $340 million in third quarter

Soros Fund ramps up Intel stake to over $340 million in third quarter

Image for Weil, Gotshal & Manges approves liquidation plan, begins wind-down

Weil, Gotshal & Manges approves liquidation plan, begins wind-down

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for AstraZeneca cuts 600 sales jobs in US, Bloomberg News reports
AstraZeneca cuts 600 sales jobs in US, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Exclusive-Brookfield, CPPIB consortium enters next round in Uniper sales process, sources say
Exclusive-Brookfield, CPPIB consortium enters next round in Uniper sales process, sources say
Image for Russia's Sibur calls UK sanctions illegitimate, reserves right to challenge them
Russia's Sibur calls UK sanctions illegitimate, reserves right to challenge them
Image for Novo Holdings-backed Windward Bio valued at $1 billion as shares rise in Nasdaq debut
Novo Holdings-backed Windward Bio valued at $1 billion as shares rise in Nasdaq debut
Image for Nvidia approaches Arm CEO Haas as employees seek Huang's return, reports say
Nvidia approaches Arm CEO Haas as employees seek Huang's return, reports say
Image for Shipping firm CMA CGM buoyed by brisk demand and high freight rates
Shipping firm CMA CGM buoyed by brisk demand and high freight rates
Image for KLM sues former CEO over powerbank that caught fire on flight, Dutch media say
KLM sues former CEO over powerbank that caught fire on flight, Dutch media say
Image for Exclusive-US Activist Sachem Head wants Rightmove to consider sale, talk with potential buyers, sources say
Exclusive-US Activist Sachem Head wants Rightmove to consider sale, talk with potential buyers, sources say
Image for UK court dismisses claim against gambling firm by family of man who died by suicide
UK court dismisses claim against gambling firm by family of man who died by suicide
Image for Faxes, phones and Bluetooth: Microsoft outage forces businesses to find fixes
Faxes, phones and Bluetooth: Microsoft outage forces businesses to find fixes
Image for Generali eyes UniCredit partnership but terms need work, Deputy CEO says
Generali eyes UniCredit partnership but terms need work, Deputy CEO says
Image for How Cash Management Technology Is Helping US Mid-Market Companies Improve Financial Visibility
How Cash Management Technology Is Helping US Mid-Market Companies Improve Financial Visibility
View All Finance Posts