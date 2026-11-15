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SpaceX Starship returns to landing pad from orbit, acing test for reusable rockets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SpaceX Starship returns to landing pad from orbit, acing test for reusable rockets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 15, 2026

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SpaceX Starship Achieves Key Reusable Rocket Test with Pad Return

Starship's Successful Mission and Reusability Milestone

By Joey Roulette

Historic Return to Launch Pad

STARBASE, Texas, Nov 14 (Reuters) - SpaceX's Starship spacecraft on Saturday returned from a 22-hour voyage in orbit and descended for the first time into the grasp of giant mechanical arms at the Texas tower it was launched from a day earlier, a catch that is essential to the company's decade-long effort to develop a fully reusable rocket.

The 171-foot-tall Starship fell out of thick clouds over SpaceX's Starbase launch site, reignited engines to flip itself vertical and slowly descended into the tower's "Mechazilla" arms, engines still roaring. Charred from the blazing heat of its return from space, the ship shut down its engines and hung still after the rocket system's longest mission yet.

Mission Details and Booster Challenges

The towering two-stage rocket's Super Heavy booster — the rocket's bottom half — carried Starship to space on Friday, lifting off from SpaceX's Starbase, Texas, facilities. That booster had failed to make a similar return to the launch pad some 10 minutes after liftoff, nixing SpaceX's plan to recover both parts of the rocket for the first time.

Upper Stage Achievement

But the Starship upper stage's successful return after orbiting Earth 14 times for over 22 hours marked a key engineering milestone in the whirlwind, multibillion-dollar development of Starship, which billionaire Elon Musk sees as the future workhorse for SpaceX's lucrative Starlink satellite business, as well as ambitions to put data centers in orbit, return humans to the moon and, eventually, settle on Mars.

Starlink Deployment and Atmospheric Reentry

After deploying 26 Starlink satellites in orbit Friday night while cruising some 161 miles (260 km) in altitude, Starship on Saturday fired one of its engines to begin an atmospheric plunge. It faced blistering heat as its orbital speed of some 17,000 miles per hour slowed to a supersonic free-fall in the skies above SpaceX's Starbase facilities on the Gulf Coast of south Texas.

SpaceX's Reusability Vision

Falcon 9 Versus Starship

SpaceX's dominance in the global launch industry is centered on its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, which has launched over 700 times since 2010. That rocket's first stage is reusable, but its second stage - the part that delivers payloads into orbit - is discarded into the ocean after each flight.

Starship's Ambitious Goals

With Starship, Musk wants a rocket system that can fly to space and back in a manner and tempo akin to commercial airplanes.

Current Limitations and Heat Shield Development

Though Saturday's Starship recovery is a key milestone in that effort, SpaceX has yet to recover both Starship stages in a single mission. And Starship's heat shield, composed of black hexagonal tiles that protect it from the blazing heat of atmospheric reentry, is itself not yet fully reusable.

SpaceX is trying to engineer new tile designs that will require little to no refurbishment after each mission.

Comparison to NASA's Space Shuttle

NASA's Space Shuttle system that ferried astronauts to the International Space Station before its 2011 retirement was partially reusable; its booster stages that got it off Earth were discarded after each flight. The reusable spacecraft itself had to go through extensive refurbishment before re-flying.

(Reporting by Joey RouletteEditing by Nick Zieminski and Peter Henderson)

Key Takeaways

  • Starship’s upper stage (Ship 42) returned from orbit after 14 laps and was successfully captured by the launch tower’s mechanical arms—‘Mechazilla’—in South Texas, demonstrating first-of-its-kind orbital-stage recoverability. (devdiscourse.com)
  • The Super Heavy booster aborted its planned catch due to a guidance issue and was deliberately diverted to a splashdown, where it exploded in the Gulf of Mexico, nullifying the double‑catch goal. (marketscreener.com)
  • This achievement advances Elon Musk’s ambition for fully reusable rockets—critical for cost‑effective Starlink deployments, orbital data centers, lunar missions, and eventual Mars settlement. (devdiscourse.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What milestone did SpaceX achieve with Starship's latest mission?
SpaceX successfully returned its Starship spacecraft to the launch pad after orbit, marking a key step toward fully reusable rockets.
Why is rocket reusability important for SpaceX's business model?
Full rocket reusability is crucial for SpaceX's ambitions, enabling more frequent, cost-effective launches for Starlink satellites and future missions.
How did the Starship return to its launch pad?
Starship descended from orbit, reignited its engines, flipped vertical, and was caught by mechanical arms at the Texas launch tower.
Did both stages of Starship return successfully in this mission?
No, only the upper Starship stage returned. The Super Heavy booster failed to return to the pad after launch.
How does Starship's reusability compare to previous spacecraft?
While NASA's Space Shuttle was partially reusable, SpaceX aims for Starship to be fully reusable with minimal refurbishment between flights.

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