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Inside China's drive to build an AI-native generation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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How China Is Transforming Education With AI to Build a Generation of Innovators

China's Ambitious Integration of AI in Education

By Laurie Chen and Xiuyuan Ning

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - At a top private school in Beijing, 13-year-old Peng Gaodi has used artificial intelligence to build more than 200 apps, including a homework-submission platform and a secondhand marketplace. He pitches ideas to real investors, idolises Elon Musk and hopes to become a computer scientist.

Around him, classmates program humanoid robots to play soccer, attend coding workshops and train on flight simulators. Posters across the 30-acre (12-hectare) boarding school campus encourage students to "create a virtual world in five minutes with AI vibe coding."

AI as a Tool for Personalized Learning

"In the past, if I couldn't solve a problem at home, I'd have to call my teacher, which increases their workload," Peng said. "But now I can just ask AI to help me learn better. It noticeably improved my learning efficiency."

Rare access granted to Reuters at the $39,000-a-year Beijing New Talent Academy offered a window into China's push to weave AI into education. The school, which serves more than 2,000 students, has built its own digital innovation curriculum covering AI, robotics and programming, and developed a classroom AI model incorporating features from popular Chinese systems.

The Scale of AI Adoption in Chinese Schools

The academy represents the sharp end of a broader transformation. With almost 200 million students enrolled in primary and secondary education, China is undertaking one of the world's largest AI-assisted learning experiments, with the technology increasingly integrated into teaching nationwide.

By 2030, Beijing wants AI literacy to be universal among schoolchildren. Current broad AI education guidelines state that students should progress from understanding basic concepts in their early years to applying advanced tools and critical-thinking skills in complex projects.

Challenges and Variations in Implementation

A weeks-long Reuters examination, based on school visits, interviews with more than a dozen educators, parents and experts, and a review of more than 100 academic papers and government procurement records, paints one of the most detailed pictures yet of how AI is reshaping Chinese classrooms. It found a sweeping but uneven effort to build a generation of AI-savvy innovators, with little consensus on what AI literacy means, how it should be taught or measured.

China views the technology as central to its economic future and technological rivalry with the United States, hoping early exposure will nurture the homegrown innovation needed for major breakthroughs.

Comparing China's Approach to the West

Beijing's state-led push far outpaces efforts in the West. President Xi Jinping has declared AI education fundamental to reform. By contrast, the US relies on decentralized, nonbinding guidance and lacks dedicated funding or state-level teacher standards, according to Stanford University's 2026 AI Index.

Provincial Blueprints and Policy Coordination

A Reuters review of provincial "AI+ education" blueprints reveals a degree of official coordination unseen elsewhere. Nearly half of China's provinces and municipalities have rolled out binding plans. Shanghai mandates at least 30 hours of annual teaching on AI skills per grade, while the Beijing city government plans to integrate AI into student health monitoring, as well as set up 100 AI pilot demonstration schools. Underscoring its importance, regions including Ningxia and Gansu plan to integrate AI literacy directly into high-stakes school entrance exams by 2027.

The documents also offer an early look at more expansive classroom applications. Beyond coding and tutoring, Guizhou is integrating AI facial recognition and behavioral analysis into classrooms, while Shanghai is deploying systems for mental and physical health monitoring. In Yunnan, 14,000 classrooms are slated to have lessons recorded and analysed by AI, turning Chinese schools into a high-stakes testing ground for the opportunities and risks confronting global education.

Classroom Experiences and Educational Outcomes

As AI spreads through Chinese classrooms, many educators are grappling with how to deploy the technology without reinforcing the rote-learning habits policymakers want to move beyond.

Reuters found starkly different approaches across the country. While some schools encourage students like Peng to build and create with AI, others are focused on using the technology to plug gaps in educational resources.

"Implementation is all over the place," said Ted Mo Chen, chief of staff at Chinese education technology startup ClassIn, adding that few schools he had visited had integrated AI into the curriculum effectively.

China's education ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Classrooms of the Future

Headmaster Liu Wei said only a small minority of students at Beijing New Talent Academy would become AI scientists or engineers. For the rest, the objective is to make AI an everyday tool for learning and creating.

AI Bridging Educational Gaps in Rural Areas

Hundreds of kilometres away in rural Anhui province, Funan County Qinqing High School is using the same technology to solve a problem affluent urban areas in China rarely face: a shortage of qualified teachers.

The school's 4,000 pupils, most of them children of migrant workers, learn core subjects through AI-generated lessons, according to headmaster Yang Tianliang. Students follow personalised classes on tablets, with AI agents posing questions rather than providing answers when they struggle.

"An AI agent doesn't suffer from fatigue, and it never makes a student feel stupid for asking a basic question," Yang said.

The school uses popular Chinese AI models from Alibaba's Qwen, ByteDance and Z.AI to generate text, images, interactive lessons and videos. Yang said it had also introduced small-group projects to encourage greater student interaction.

He credited the approach with helping lift university admission rates from below 60% to 90% in recent years, although Reuters could not independently verify the figures. Yang estimated at l

Key Takeaways

  • China has launched a national “AI + Education” Action Plan calling for a comprehensive AI education system by 2030—integrating AI across all schooling levels, lifelong learning, and educational governance. (Source: AI + Education Action Plan, April 2026)(english.www.gov.cn)
  • Shanghai mandates at least 30 contact hours of AI education per grade in primary and middle schools (one hour weekly in grades 4 and 7), and is expanding AI-enabled teaching tools and teacher training. (Source: Shanghai AI action plan, Oct 2024)(edu.sh.gov.cn)
  • In contrast, the US offers decentralized, nonbinding state-level AI guidance without unified funding, standards, or curriculum mandates—creating uneven adoption across districts. (Source: Stanford AI Index 2026)(hai.stanford.edu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is China integrating AI into its education system?
China is implementing AI-driven curricula in schools, using digital programs, coding workshops, and AI classroom models to foster AI literacy from a young age.
What are China's goals for AI literacy among students?
China aims to achieve universal AI literacy among schoolchildren by 2030, teaching students everything from basic AI concepts to advanced, project-based skills.
How does China's approach to AI in education differ from the United States?
China's state-led and coordinated push includes binding guidelines and dedicated funding, while the US relies on decentralized guidance and lacks clear standards for AI in education.
What innovations are Chinese schools implementing with AI?
Chinese schools use AI for coding, tutoring, classroom monitoring, health analysis, and even integrating facial recognition and behavioral analysis for improved learning outcomes.
Why does China consider AI education central to its economic future?
China sees AI education as vital for nurturing homegrown innovation, maintaining technological and economic competitiveness, and driving breakthroughs in its rivalry with other nations, especially the US.

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