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Bank of England sees growing risk that dangers from AI and debt will materialise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England sees growing risk that dangers from AI and debt will materialise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Bank of England Flags Mounting Risks from AI, Debt, and Market Vulnerabilities

Bank of England's Latest Financial Stability Assessment

By Phoebe Seers and David Milliken

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of England on Wednesday warned of an increase in the risk that interconnected weaknesses in the financial system will crystallise, highlighting the re-escalation of the conflict in Iran and increased AI-related debt issuance.

Rises in oil and gas prices had led to bond yields increasing to levels not seen since 2008, the BoE's Financial Policy Committee said.

While the financial system and equity markets had so far proved resilient, the FPC warned that the danger of a sharp adjustment persists. It maintained its Countercyclical Capital Buffer – a varying buffer against financial risks - at 2%.

"The likelihood that interconnected vulnerabilities in the financial system crystallise has risen," the FPC said in a record of its quarterly meeting.

"Specifically, the re-escalation of the conflict and the associated rises in oil, gas and refined product prices are leading to a more protracted negative supply shock," it added.

AI Risks and Market Vulnerabilities

Governor Bailey's Concerns on AI

AI RISKS WORRY GOVERNOR BAILEY

The FPC is chaired by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and focuses on financial stability risks.

In an article on AI risks released alongside the FPC record, Bailey expanded on his concerns about risks from frontier AI and stressed the need for "rigorous model testing, conducted both before and after deployment" ahead of tighter regulation.

"Over time, a more formal regulatory framework may well emerge. But regulation is not, in my view, the right place to start. Understanding, testing and establishing credible points of intervention must come first," he wrote.

AI-Related Debt Issuance and Market Exposure

The "rapid increase" in AI-related debt issuance had also increased the exposure of capital markets to developments in AI, the FPC said.

In early September, Morgan Stanley estimated that global AI-related debt issuance totalled around $450 billion, double that of 2025.

While AI-related and semiconductor stocks had fallen sharply in July, market functioning remained orderly. While valuations remain high, a more significant shock could trigger a sharper repricing, it warned.

Cyber and Operational Risks from AI

A series of incidents has boosted policymakers' concerns about the potential for AI systems to circumvent safeguards, including in July when an OpenAI agent escaped a controlled testing environment and hacked AI company Hugging Face.

"These developments reinforced the Committee's assessment…that advances in AI could increase cyber and operational risks," the BoE said.

Regulatory Reforms and Market Resilience

Timeline for Bank Leverage and Gilt Repo Reforms

TIMELINE SET FOR BANK LEVERAGE AND GILT REPO REFORMS

The BoE said it would produce more detailed proposals in early 2027 for changes to bank leverage rules and those governing the gilt repo market, where traders seek to profit from moves in interest rates, and investors turn bond holdings into temporary cash.

In July, the FPC said it would soften the impact of the leverage ratio, which requires lenders to hold a minimum ratio of capital against total assets.

A consultation on these changes will begin early next year, which the BoE said "increases the importance of continuing to develop and implement measures to improve the resilience of the gilt repo market.

Risks in the Gilt Repo Market

In July, Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden said "doing nothing is not an option" for regulating the gilt repo market, due to the continued risk that it causes bond trading to dry up in a financial crisis.

Net borrowing in the gilt repo market totals around £200 billion ($270 billion) according to BoE data, and the central bank said hedge fund leverage had remained high but stable in recent months.

Industry Pushback and Implementation Challenges

Last year, the BoE set out initial proposals for tighter rules after it had to intervene in 2020 and 2022 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and following Prime Minister Liz Truss' mini-budget.

However, the proposals have led to pushback from the finance industry, and Breeden said some reforms such as greater use of central clearing "will likely take years, not months".

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers and David Milliken)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034))

Keywords: BRITAIN BOE/

Key Takeaways

  • Interconnected vulnerabilities—geopolitical, market and AI‑debt risks—have intensified, raising financial stability concerns
  • AI‑related debt issuance is soaring: Morgan Stanley forecasts up to $570 billion in 2026, over double 2025 levels, increasing exposure across credit markets
  • The Bank maintains its countercyclical capital buffer at 2% and plans reforms to bank leverage and the gilt repo market to bolster system resilience

Frequently Asked Questions

What risks did the Bank of England highlight in its latest report?
The Bank of England warned about increased risks from interconnected vulnerabilities in the financial system, including those related to AI and rising debt issuance.
How is artificial intelligence impacting financial stability, according to the BoE?
The BoE noted that rapid AI-related debt issuance and advances in AI could increase cyber and operational risks, as well as overall exposure in capital markets.
What regulatory changes are being considered for UK financial markets?
The BoE is planning proposals for reforms in bank leverage rules and the gilt repo market, with detailed plans expected by early 2027.
How have market valuations and bond yields been affected recently?
Rising oil and gas prices have pushed bond yields to levels not seen since 2008, with valuations remaining high but vulnerable to sharp repricing.
What measures is the Bank of England suggesting to address AI-related financial risks?
Governor Andrew Bailey emphasized the need for rigorous model testing for AI, both pre- and post-deployment, before formal regulation is established.

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