GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Wizz Air warns of higher costs on top of fuel pressures - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Wizz Air warns of higher costs on top of fuel pressures

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Airlines

Wizz Air Warns of Higher Costs as Fuel and Operating Expenses Rise

Wizz Air Faces Financial Pressures Amid Rising Expenses

Unit Costs and Industry Challenges

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Wizz Air said on Thursday it expects a mid-single-digit percentage increase in full-year unit costs excluding fuel, as airlines grapple with higher labour and airport expenses on top of the soaring price of jet fuel due to the Iran war.

The budget carrier, which had held back on giving full-year guidance due to the uncertain trading environment, joins peers in warning of challenges facing the global aviation industry.

Industry Peers Respond to Cost Increases

British Airways owner IAG this month forecast its first annual capacity decline since 2022, while Ryanair said it could freeze staff pay to help offset a surging fuel bill. Many airlines are also raising ticket prices.

Jet Fuel Prices and Seasonal Impact

Recent Trends in Jet Fuel Costs

Spot Northwest European jet fuel prices, the regional benchmark, have fallen 15% this month to their lowest since August, offering airlines some relief. However, the decline may come too late to ease pressure for the winter season.

Wizz Air’s Financial Performance

Revenue and Capacity Outlook

For its fiscal third quarter, Wizz Air said it expected revenue per available seat kilometre — a measure of pricing power — to rise by a low-single-digit percentage year-on-year, with a 19% increase in seats.

Winter Capacity Adjustments

The airline had already trimmed its winter capacity by 5% in September. JP Morgan said the third-quarter seat growth figure lagged its expectation of 24% growth.

Profit and Share Performance

Net profit fell 66.6% to €108.1 million ($119.75 million) in the six months to September 30, as fuel costs jumped 33.7% to €1.24 billion. 

Wizz Air shares were down 1.5% in early trading.

($1 = 0.9027 euros)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Wizz Air anticipates mid‑single‑digit (% YoY) increase in ex‑fuel CASK due to higher labour, airport, handling and maintenance costs (lse.co.uk)
  • Spot Northwest European jet fuel prices have declined ~15% this month (November 2026), offering some relief, though likely too late to offset increased winter costs (commodityscope.com)
  • Other carriers, such as Ryanair and IAG, also signal mounting cost pressures—Ryanair warns fuel price strain could extend into 2028, while IAG expects capacity to shrink—impacting ticket pricing industry‑wide (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Wizz Air expecting higher costs this year?
Wizz Air cites soaring jet fuel prices and increased labour and airport expenses as main reasons for higher full-year unit costs.
How much did Wizz Air's net profit decline?
Net profit dropped 66.6% to €108.1 million in the six months to September 30.
What steps has Wizz Air taken to manage capacity?
Wizz Air trimmed its winter capacity by 5% in September in response to market challenges.
How have jet fuel prices impacted airlines?
Soaring jet fuel costs have increased operating expenses for airlines, despite a recent decline in benchmark regional prices.
Are other airlines facing similar challenges?
Yes, airlines like British Airways owner IAG and Ryanair are also warning of capacity cuts and cost-saving steps.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Retailer B&M says annual profit may rise up to 16% as turnaround takes hold

Retailer B&M says annual profit may rise up to 16% as turnaround takes hold

Image for Russia's Sberbank expects ROE of at least 21% in its 2027-2029 strategy

Russia's Sberbank expects ROE of at least 21% in its 2027-2029 strategy

Image for Santander announces 5% rise in offer to buy remaining 10% of Brazilian unit

Santander announces 5% rise in offer to buy remaining 10% of Brazilian unit

Image for Sweden's caretaker budget bill promises more money for defence, transport

Sweden's caretaker budget bill promises more money for defence, transport

Image for German chemicals lobby lifts 2026 sales forecast, but warns recovery remains elusive

German chemicals lobby lifts 2026 sales forecast, but warns recovery remains elusive

Image for Rolls-Royce announces £1.5 billion buyback as engine demand grows

Rolls-Royce announces £1.5 billion buyback as engine demand grows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Metro Bank up for sale as part of strategic review
UK's Metro Bank up for sale as part of strategic review
Image for Bootmaker Dr Martens warns trading in season ahead crucial after 9% half-year revenue drop
Bootmaker Dr Martens warns trading in season ahead crucial after 9% half-year revenue drop
Image for BAE Systems raises free cash flow forecast as demand remains strong
BAE Systems raises free cash flow forecast as demand remains strong
Image for Burberry reports stronger sales and profit as turnaround gains pace
Burberry reports stronger sales and profit as turnaround gains pace
Image for UK economy expands by most in 2-1/2 years in Q3
UK economy expands by most in 2-1/2 years in Q3
Image for Megaspeed's links to rural Australian store raise fresh questions in Nvidia scandal 
Megaspeed's links to rural Australian store raise fresh questions in Nvidia scandal 
Image for Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations
Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations
Image for Telefonica slightly lifts 2026 core profit, cash flow targets
Telefonica slightly lifts 2026 core profit, cash flow targets
Image for Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse
Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse
Image for Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time
Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time
Image for EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports
EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports
Image for Allianz raises outlook for the full year after better-than-expected quarter
Allianz raises outlook for the full year after better-than-expected quarter
View All Finance Posts