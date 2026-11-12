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Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Merck Boosts 2026 Profit Outlook Again Following Bio-Techne Acquisition

Merck KGaA Raises 2026 Core Profit Guidance and Reports Strong Q3 Performance

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Merck KGaA on Thursday raised its 2026 core profit guidance for the third time this year, helped by better underlying performance, foreign exchange effects and the acquisition of US firm Bio-Techne.

The diversified, family-controlled group said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in a range of €6.2 billion to €6.4 billion, up from previous guidance of €5.9 billion to €6.3 billion.

Key Financial Highlights

Here are more details:

Updated Revenue and EBITDA Guidance

• Merck now expects full-year revenue of between €21.5 billion and €21.9 billion (previously: €21-21.8 billion).

• In Q3, net revenue grew by 5.8% on the year to €5.6 billion while EBITDA was up 0.8% to €1.7 billion.

CEO Statement on Business Performance

• "Our third-quarter performance underscores the strength of our integrated business model with our strong position in attractive growth markets, especially biomanufacturing, discovery and development across the life sciences value chain, semiconductor manufacturing that supports AI and advanced nodes, as well as targeted specialty and rare diseases," CEO Kai Beckmann said.

Merck’s Role in Semiconductor and Life Science Industries

Semiconductor Industry Contributions

• As a supplier to the semiconductor industry, Merck manufactures specialty materials and chemical solutions used to produce advanced microchips that underpin AI applications and data centres.

Expansion Through Bio-Techne Acquisition

• In June, Merck boosted its Life Science unit, which makes drug research and manufacturing tools, by striking an $11.3 billion deal to buy Bio-Techne, its biggest transaction in more than a decade.

(Reporting by Patricia Weiss and Thomas SeythalEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • This marks Merck’s third upward revision of its 2026 EBITDA guidance—first in Q1 to €5.7–6.1 billion, then in Q2 to €5.9–6.3 billion, and now to €6.2–6.4 billion. (emdgroup.com)
  • Revenue guidance has also been raised from €20.4–21.4 billion (Q1) to €21.0–21.8 billion (Q2), and now to €21.5–21.9 billion—reflecting steady growth across life sciences, semiconductors and rare diseases. (emdgroup.com)
  • The upgrade is underpinned by Merck’s diversified model, with strong demand for semiconductor materials, lab and drug‑manufacturing supplies, favorable FX, and expected benefits from its pending $11.3 billion acquisition of US-based Bio‑Techne. (uk.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Merck raise its 2026 profit guidance?
Merck raised its 2026 profit outlook due to better underlying performance, positive foreign exchange effects, and the acquisition of Bio-Techne.
How did Merck perform in the third quarter?
In Q3, Merck's net revenue grew by 5.8% to €5.6 billion, and EBITDA rose by 0.8% to €1.7 billion.
What impact did the Bio-Techne acquisition have on Merck?
The $11.3 billion Bio-Techne acquisition strengthened Merck's Life Science unit, boosting its drug research and manufacturing tools segment.
What industries does Merck serve that contribute to its growth?
Merck serves growth industries such as biomanufacturing, life sciences, and semiconductor manufacturing for AI and advanced nodes.

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