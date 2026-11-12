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Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Zurich Insurance Sees 7% Growth in P&C Premiums and Exceeds Solvency Targets

Zurich Insurance Reports Strong Financial Performance

Growth in Property and Casualty Premiums

Swiss insurer Zurich Insurance on Thursday reported a 7% rise in nine-month property and casualty gross written premiums, helped by higher rates in the firm's retail business.

Premiums Breakdown

• Gross written premiums at the property and casualty business rose 7% to $42.1 billion in the first nine months of the year

Strategic Acquisitions

• Zurich Insurance completed the acquisition of UK-based specialty insurer Beazley on Oct. 1

Management Commentary and Future Targets

Executive Statement

• "Our diversified business model and disciplined approach allow us to [...] confirm our confidence that we will exceed all our targets," Chief Financial Officer Claudia Cordioli said in a statement

Growth and Profitability Targets

• Zurich Insurance targets a compound annual growth rate of more than 9% and a core return on equity above 23% between 2025 and 2027

Solvency and Analyst Expectations

Swiss Solvency Test Results

• The firm's Swiss solvency test reached 271%, two percentage points higher than analysts' expectations according to a company-provided poll

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Aleksandra Kret and Tristan Veyet in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • P&C gross written premiums rose 7% to $42.1 billion in the first nine months, driven by higher retail rates.
  • The Swiss Solvency Test ratio hit 271%, outperforming analysts’ forecasts.
  • Zurich finalized the £8.1 billion (approx. $10.8–$10.9 billion) acquisition of Beazley on October 1, creating the world’s largest specialty insurer.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Zurich Insurance's property and casualty premiums rise?
Zurich Insurance's property and casualty gross written premiums rose 7% to $42.1 billion in the first nine months of the year.
What acquisition did Zurich Insurance complete recently?
Zurich Insurance completed the acquisition of UK-based specialty insurer Beazley on October 1.
What is Zurich Insurance’s target compound annual growth rate for 2025-2027?
Zurich Insurance targets a compound annual growth rate of more than 9% between 2025 and 2027.
What was Zurich Insurance's latest Swiss solvency test result?
Zurich Insurance’s Swiss solvency test reached 271%, two points higher than analyst expectations.
How does Zurich Insurance plan to meet its future targets?
Zurich Insurance relies on its diversified business model and disciplined approach to exceed its targets.

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